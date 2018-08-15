Go Go Power: You Can Now Configure Your Own 2019 Ford Ranger

The only engine option available is the 2.3-liter Ecoboost and it is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. A regular cab, manual, or V-6 option is not available at this time. All of the trims will ride on the same wheelbase and a chassis cab with no bed is available for fleet purchases but is limited to RWD. The four-wheel-drive system offered is listed as "Electronic Shift On the Fly," which means there will be an electronic dial to control the system, similar to the F-150.

Ford's build your own site is now live so you can configure your ideal Ranger for the first time since 2011. There are three main trim levels—XL, XLT, and Lariat—with two cab and bed configurations: a six-foot bed with the SuperCab or a five-foot box with the SuperCrew. Here is a full list of base pricing for the trims:

Ford has released pricing and options for the 2019 Ranger, which starts out at $25,395 including the destination fee. The return of the Ranger has been highly anticipated since Ford revealed the U.S.-spec Ranger earlier this year at the Detroit Auto Show.

Speaking with The Drive, Dawn McKenzie of Ford Truck and Commercial Vehicle Communications explained that the brand expects the XLT and Lariat crew cab configurations to be the most popular layout for the new Ranger. Ford has not released power figures for the 2.3-liter Ecoboost and official tow ratings have yet to specified as well. McKenzie said that we can expect to see the new Rangers in showrooms and dealer lots in early 2019; however, you can go to your local dealer to spec out and order your new Ranger as of now.

The Ranger is entering into a field currently occupied by the Chevrolet Colorado, GMC Canyon, Toyota Tacoma, and Nissan Frontier. The Frontier, Colorado, and Canyon all undercut the Ranger's MSRP by several thousand dollars, while the Tacoma is a whopping five dollars more than the base Ranger. Once you option the GM offerings with the 3.6-liter V-6 that is expected to be on-par with the Ecoboost in the Ranger, their prices come out to be similar.

With Ford's latest entry into the segment, expect the competition to heat up between the Detroit brand and its crosstown rival at Chevrolet. A Ranger Raptor is expected to be released as a competitor to the Colorado ZR2, and while pricing hasn't been officially announced, we've done some research about just how much it may cost.