Britain's Fastest Speeder Ever Jailed After Filming Himself Doing 189 MPH
Always smart to save the evidence.
A 26-year-old man named Adam Campion of Nottinghamshire, England has officially broken a dubious record as the fastest speeder busted on British roads—and he's being rewarded for it with a lengthy stretch in jail, according to Metro. Campion was arrested after filming himself flying down a two-lane highway on his motorcycle at 189 mph, breaking the previous record for the country's fastest speeder set back in 2007 by a man doing 172 mph in a Porsche 911 Turbo.
Police acquired Campion’s laptop after getting a warrant to search his computer for evidence in a stolen motorcycle investigation. And boy, did they find evidence. On top of the 189 mph speed run, Campion was caught performing wheelies on public roads, driving on the wrong side of the road, running red lights, and doing all sorts of other illegal stunts in hundreds of home-made videos. We don't know what bike he was using during his speed run, and if you can identify it by the gauge cluster pictured below, please let us know in the comments.
Everyone's leaned on the throttle once in a while, though obviously hitting 189 mph on a public road is a ridiculously dangerous thing to do. It's also really stupid - though not as stupid as recording the evidence, saving it for posterity, or posting it online. Plenty of motorcyclists have been caught for speeding and reckless driving just for videos they’ve put on YouTube for all of the internet to see, including the authorities. You're not showing off, you're just handing the police all the evidence they need to bust you.
- RELATEDBritish Man Gets 8 Months in Jail For Using Laser Jammer, Flicking Off Speed CameraWho said the British aren't funny?READ NOW
- RELATEDIndiana State Trooper Hits 150 MPH To Chase Down Speeding Dodge Challenger HellcatHave Hellcat, will speed.READ NOW
- RELATEDHere are the Best and Worst States for Speeding Infractions, RankedTurns out, you really don't wanna get caught driving recklessly in Oregon.READ NOW
- RELATEDMinnesota Man Arrested After Spreading Nails on Road to 'Punish' Speeding DriversBecause vigilante justice always works out.READ NOW
- RELATEDPlease Don't Try Gordon Ramsay's Very Illegal Trick to Avoiding Speeding TicketsPlastic wrap on the license plate? Rubbish, just rubbish.READ NOW