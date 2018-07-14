Nissan Says Next GT-R Will Be the 'Fastest Super Sports Car in the World'

Even though the next-generation GT-R sounds like it's still a ways away, one Nissan exec is already talking up the R36's supposed capabilities. Speaking to Autocar at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Nissan's Senior Vice President of Global Design, Alfonso Albaisa, says the company's upcoming Godzilla replacement will be nothing short of a game-changer, going as far as saying it must be "the fastest super sports car in the world." Big claims for a car that hasn't even found a powertrain style, apparently.

Albaisa says the next GT-R will undoubtedly be tech-filled but not necessarily electric and that such decisions have yet to be made. "Whether we go to a lot of electrification or none at all, we can achieve a lot power-wise," he told Autocar. "But we are definitely making a new 'platform' and our goal is clear: GT-R has to be the quickest car of its kind. It has to 'own' the track. And it has to play the advanced technology game; but that doesn’t mean it has to be electric." We expect the next-generation Nissan GT-R to drop sometime in the early 2020s. Considering the current car makes 565 horsepower (or 600 in Nismo guise) and Albaisa's grand claims, 700 horsepower sounds like a good minimum output for the R36.

