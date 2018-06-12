Apollo Automobil Partners With Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR Creator HWA to Finish the IE Hypercar

Despite having been seen driving around on public roads, the Batmobile-like Apollo Intensa Emozione hypercar isn't finished yet. The 780 horsepower track monster still has a ways to go before it can be legal for road use, and Apollo has recruited a seemingly unlikely ally to help with that, HWA AG, the masterminds behind the Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR homologation special.

Apollo announced the partnership with HWA in a press release Tuesday, stating that the Mercedes-AMG spin-off company will provide resources and a testing platform to make the Intensa Emozione ideal for the road. HWA will help improve the car's reliability, heat management, and safety systems. The IE is meant to be a race car for the road, so HWA will find the IE's balance between street and track optimization.

“When working on a project for such a long period of time it is difficult sometimes to articulate the scope of the project itself," explained Ryan Berris, general manager and chief marketing officer at Apollo Automobil. "I feel that this partnership will further depict how serious we are about being a true player in the segment for the long-term and the IE is just the first step. HWA’s legacy going back over 20 years has a strong reputation and offers engineering competencies that align well with our brand and vision for the future.”