Vodka-Fueled School Bus Driver Arrested in Pennsylvania

A school bus driver in Smithfield Township, Pennsylvania, was arrested after arriving to pick up children and admitting to having a couple of drinks before showing up, reports The Morning Call.

The driver, Lourdes Torres, was seen staggering as she got off the bus at Smithfield Elementary School where she was supposed to pick up students for their trip home. The school resource officer had been behind the bus and noticed it moving erratically. The officer took Torres to the school nurse's office and performed a field sobriety test, in which Torres showed signs that she was impaired. Torres admitted to having had a couple of "vodka on the rocks" at 10 a.m., The Morning Call reports.

The Pennsylvania State Police were called to the scene. Torres admitted drinking to them as well. Troopers also discovered that Torres had completed a route earlier dropping off 21 students from East Stroudsburg South High School before arriving at Smithfield Elementary, The Morning Call reports.

Torres was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in Monroe County for a blood test. WFMZ reports that she was then charged with one count of driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance, 21 counts of endangering the welfare of children, 21 counts for recklessly endangering another person, and one count each of careless driving and reckless driving. Torres was then released on $50,000 unsecured bail.

Torres has been placed on unpaid leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Regardless of the outcome, it may be time to search for a new line of work.