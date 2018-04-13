Defective Tesla Parts Are Stacked Outside of California Machine Shop, Report Shows

A CNBC report shows hundreds of Tesla-branded packages outside of JL Precision, a machine shop located in San Jose, California. These crates allegedly contain components such as door frames and suspension mounts, as well as pieces of machinery used in vehicle production. They've been sent out to JL from Tesla's Fremont factory for either repairs, or redesigns.

A big part of Musk's oft-cited "Production Hell" is quality control, both for components and the for the finished vehicles. So far, Tesla's quality assurance has not been up to par with larger automakers. The company recently had to recall 123,000 Model S cars for faulty components. The larger problem may lie with suppliers, as a Tesla engineer estimated that 40 percent of the parts that come into its factory require rework.

To address the problem, Tesla hired teams of technicians and engineers just to work on the defective components. More recently, Tesla has decided to farm out these repairs to local shops like JL Precision, possibly in an effort to make room for steeper Model 3 production.

Steve Finch, a former General Motors plant manager, told CNBC that manufacturers generally take a year or more to vet a potential supplier before forming a partnership. Current and former Tesla employees alleged that Tesla spent less time in its search for suppliers, and that the employees it brought on to investigate these suppliers may not have been versed in the correct quality management standards.

These stacks of defective parts are just another sign that things aren't all rosy behind Tesla's doors. Elon Musk recently announced plans for the Model Y, and there are still lingering promises for the semi and roadster, but if Musk really wants to see Tesla succeed, he should be addressing the issues that are directly in front of him.