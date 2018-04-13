Mercedes-AMG May Build a Bespoke Porsche Cayman Rival, Report Says

It looks like the Mercedes performance arm will continue to be a thorn in Porsche's side with word of yet another bespoke model taking direct aim at a Stuttgart favorite. With the GT Coupe and recently revealed GT 4-Door serving as foils to the Porsche 911 and Panamera, Mercedes-AMG's next bespoke machine will be a direct competitor to the Porsche 718 Cayman (and Boxster, if a droptop version also materializes) if a new Autocar report is to be believed.

While the report oddly doesn't provide any direct quotes or call out any sources, a cheaper "entry-level" sports coupe does seem like a logical next step considering the company has already ruled out a bespoke SUV. Plus, it's about time Mercedes had a serious competitor in the compact sports car game. Sure, the SLC (née SLK) is indeed still a thing, but I think we can all agree that car never really had the track-ready chops to scare any competing Porsches or BMWs.