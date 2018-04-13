Mercedes-AMG May Build a Bespoke Porsche Cayman Rival, Report Says
Porsche's 718 twins may want to watch their backs.
It looks like the Mercedes performance arm will continue to be a thorn in Porsche's side with word of yet another bespoke model taking direct aim at a Stuttgart favorite. With the GT Coupe and recently revealed GT 4-Door serving as foils to the Porsche 911 and Panamera, Mercedes-AMG's next bespoke machine will be a direct competitor to the Porsche 718 Cayman (and Boxster, if a droptop version also materializes) if a new Autocar report is to be believed.
While the report oddly doesn't provide any direct quotes or call out any sources, a cheaper "entry-level" sports coupe does seem like a logical next step considering the company has already ruled out a bespoke SUV. Plus, it's about time Mercedes had a serious competitor in the compact sports car game. Sure, the SLC (née SLK) is indeed still a thing, but I think we can all agree that car never really had the track-ready chops to scare any competing Porsches or BMWs.
Porsche unveiled GTS versions of its 718 Cayman and Boxster twins late last year producing 365 horsepower. Given AMG's base GT 53 4-Door already makes 450 horses with its 3.0-liter turbo straight-six, we predict a detuned version of that motor to power a future Cayman-beater from Mercedes. Maybe even sans turbo for maximum purist street-cred.
Mercedes-AMG's current coupe offering, the GT, starts at $112,400 and is powered by the company's now-ubiquitous 4.0-liter V-8. Considering how entertainingly competent that car is, Porsche's mid-engined coupes may want to watch their backs.
- RELATEDThe Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Is a Track Monster for the Whole FamilyThe powerful new super sedan based on the AMG GT supercar comes with lots of performance features, more doors, and a sexy new interior.READ NOW
- RELATED2017 Mercedes-Benz G550 4×4 Squared Review: $230,000, And Worth Every Penny in Shock Value AloneA 40-year-old off-roader as expensive as a supercar—and even more attention-grabbing.READ NOW
- RELATEDMercedes-AMG Rules Out a Black Series SUVDon't expect a new C63 Black Series either.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe 2019 Mercedes-AMG C63 Gets a New Grille and Two More SpeedsAffalterbach's updated C-Class goes on display at the New York Auto Show.READ NOW
- RELATEDPorsche Announces 718 Boxster and Cayman GTS Models with 365 HPThe touted middle-ground trim makes its way to Stuttgart's lightweight sports cars. And does 0-60 mph in under four seconds.READ NOW