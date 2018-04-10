Can the All-New 2019 Ford Focus Prove Size Doesn't Matter?

Like a mother bird nudging her baby out of the nest into a cruel and unforgiving world, Ford Motor Company has pulled the wraps off the 2019 Ford Focus, the next generation of its global economy car. The all-new model has a more mature design, more room for passengers, and more tech than ever before. Question is, will the crossover-crazed citizens of this country give a hoot?

Ever since the first global Focus landed on our shores in 2011, Ford's small car has been known as a pleasant little econobox with some split personality sport trims that make it a go-to choice for budget enthusiasts. That said, sales in the "bigger is better" American market have fallen for five years straight, so Ford has a lot riding on the little car's replacement. The new model goes on sale in China, Europe, and other markets later this year, before coming to America in 2019.