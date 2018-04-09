Dyno Test Shows the 2018 BMW M5 Is Way More Powerful Than Advertised

The much-ballyhooed 2018 BMW M5 stormed onto the scene this year with a new all-wheel-drive powertrain, a Guinness World Record for the longest continuous drift, and a twin-turbo V-8 that hit 600 horsepower for the first time in the model's history—officially. But a recent dyno test shows that BMW may be seriously underrating its flagship super sedan.

The engine is an evolution of the V-8 from the old M5, and BMW's engineers fiddled with the fuel system, turbo setup, and several other key areas to boost the stated output to 600 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque at the crank, which is how automakers measure and market a car's horsepower. The number at the wheels will be anywhere from ten to twenty percent lower thanks to drivetrain loss; that is, the energy used up by spinning the transmission, driveshaft, and axles

Still, the company says the heavy, luxurious four-door is capable of rocketing from 0-60 mph in a mind-melding 3.2 seconds. And just as Car & Driver found an actual 0-60 time of around 2.8 seconds in its own testing, a racing parts business in Illinois called IND Distribution brought its stock F90 M5 to a dynamometer shop following the customary break-in period to see if BMW's factory numbers lined up with reality. It's not uncommon for higher-end manufacturers to underrate their cars—see the 780-horsepower McLaren 720S. In fact, BMW itself did it with the last-gen M5. So the question is, what's the real number here?