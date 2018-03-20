Watch an Army Truck Smash Its $200K+ Weapons System on a Famous Low-Clearance Bridge

With the covering visibly damaged—who knows what it looked like underneath, but those two big hits sound expensive—the driver sheepishly steers the MTV around the corner to presumably inspect the situation and prepare for the chewing out of a lifetime. It's been speculated that the truck was carrying a CROWS system, a remote-controlled targeting rig that can be fitted with weapons like machine guns or grenade launchers.

At this point, you might be wondering why this happens so often. The bridge is unusually low because it was built before modern regulations took effect, but that quirk is compounded by the fact that its located smack in the middle of Durham, next to a highway (where bridges are required to provide 16 feet of clearance) and close to the Duke University campus.

So it makes sense that the 11 Foot 8 bridge could catch a fair amount of drivers off guard. But why haven't authorities done anything to prevent it? Well, they have: In 2016, city officials installed a height sensor a block before the underpass that triggers the flashing warning sign seen in the video and makes the traffic light turn red when it senses a too-tall truck. But people being people, even that hasn't stopped the accidents from occurring.

As for more active measures, raising the bridge is out of the question because it would require re-grading the train tracks for a mile in either direction. Same goes for lowering the road, which runs directly over a main sewer line that's just feet below the pavement—another gift from a time before standards.

So the show must go on, and rest assured we'll be watching.