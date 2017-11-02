A Trio of Dodge Demons Went Up in Flames While in Transit

The Dodge Demon may be closely assimilated with fire, but Dodge never anticipated this close a relationship. Unfortunately, three low VIN Dodge Demons caught on fire when they were being transported by Reliable Carriers to there respective owners.

Initial rumors and reports from an alleged Reliable Carriers employee indicated that one of the Demons caught on fire randomly, causing the large blaze, but Reliable Carriers released a statement indicating that the alleged employee was in fact not on the books nor had he ever been. Reliable Carrier then went on to say the fire was caused by the transporter and the three Demons were unlucky enough to get caught in the blaze.