President John F. Kennedy's Mahogany Century Speedboat Sells for $75,000 

If you want further proof that the presidents of the past had more stylish rides, look no further than this beautiful mahogany 1961 Century Restorer speedboat once owned by President John F. Kennedy that sold for $75,000 at a massive auction of Camelot-era memorabilia in New York over the weekend.

The Massachusetts-born Kennedy was always known for his love for the sea, and the many pictures of him sailing in the waters off Cape Cod have helped shape his image as a vibrant, youthful politician in the popular memory. That's on top of his heroic service as a patrol boat captain in World War II, the family's near-mythic connection to Hyannis Port, and the small sailboat he owned since childhood that's permanently on display outside his presidential library. All this to say: The man knew his boats.

In 1961, shortly after JFK was inaugurated, his father Joseph Sr. won the Century Restorer in a church raffle and gifted the boat to his son. The auction listing says he did so because JFK's younger brother Robert already had a Century of his own, but we're willing to bet being president helped out a little bit. The boat was named "RESTOFUS," a wink at a boat Joseph Sr. once named "TENOFUS" in honor of the ten Kennedys at the time.