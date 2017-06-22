Video Shows President Donald Trump Driving Golf Cart on Green

As President of the United States, Donald Trump has no shortage of options when it comes to hitting the links. Yet the commander-in-chief and noted homebody always seems to opt for one of the 17 golf courses he actually owns, as opposed to the extremely private Andrews Air Force Base course, or any of the world-renowned championship clubs that would gladly roll out the red carpet for him. But why?

Thanks to a new video published by Twitter user Mike Frank, it appears we've got our answer. You see, even if you are the leader of the free world, they still don't let you drive your golf cart on the green at Pine Valley or Pebble Beach; it's considered a major faux pas in the sport. But it's house rules Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, meaning the President can putter around anywhere he damn well pleases.

The famous exercise-phobe is seen cruising onto the green so a caddy can load his club before wheeling over to chat up Frank and his friend. You'll see he's wearing his usual red "Make America Great Again" hat, but our favorite part is the sign on the front of the golf cart reading PRESIDENT TRUMP with an American flag behind the text. You know, just in case you forget who's at the wheel.

President Trump has said before that one of the things he misses most about his pre-presidency life is the ability to drive a car, which the Secret Service does not allow. It's pretty clear he's reveling in the rare chance to hop in the driver's seat—no matter how small. The only thing missing is a hot track from Taylor Swift.