Thieves Nab At Least 16 Wheels Off Cars at Honda Dealership in Overnight Heist

At some point down the road, Honda employees will be able to look back at the inexplicable number of people stealing the wheels off their cars and laugh about how they made the rims just too dang nice. Unfortunately, that day is not today for the folks at Metro Honda in Monroe, North Carolina, where a crew of thieves pulled off a bold overnight heist on Monday and got away with at least 16 brand new wheels.

According to a news release from the Union County Sheriff's Office, employees arrived Tuesday morning to discover a "large" number of cars with shattered windows, and more than a few missing all four wheels. The pictures show at least three Honda Accords and one Pilot sitting forlornly on jacks, all with at least one window punched out. The total damage is still being added up, according to the report.