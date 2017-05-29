Six-Mile 1993 Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 3.8 Sells for $2.25 Million At Auction

The car is a study in contrasts. On the outside, underneath all that dust and a factory Cosmoline coating, the Polar Silver Metallic body is nicely subdued even with those amethyst wheels and that big old wing. It almost looks like a desaturated photo, until you open the door and step into what appears to be HAL's central core. The entire thing—floor, ceiling, racing seats, roll cage—is covered in a shade of red so vivid it would have been blacklisted from Hollywood in the fifties. It's interesting how that color can look so good in a Porsche and so bad in a Dodge Aries.

At $2.25 million, it sold for more than this 1988 Porsche 959 Sport we featured earlier this year. Part of that is due to the 10-kilometer odometer, but it's also an indication the air-cooled 911 collector's market has yet to find a peak. Should the lucky buyer spend another boatload of cash on replacing all parts that have undoubtedly atrophied over time, they'll have themselves a brand new track toy with a glorious naturally-aspirated soundtrack that can beat a Ferrari F40 from 0-60 mph at 3.7 seconds. Unless it's headed for another 25 years in storage, of course.