2019 Kia K900 Review: The Best LS 400 Lexus Never Built

Welcome to Critic's Notebook, a quick and off-the-cuff car review consisting of impressions, jottings, and marginalia regarding whatever The Drive writers happen to be driving. Today's edition: the 2019 Kia K900 Luxury V6.

The 2019 Kia K900, By the Numbers:

Base Price (Price as Tested): $60,895 ($64,895)

Powertrain: 3.3-liter twin-turbo V-6, 365 horsepower, 375 pound-feet; eight-speed automatic; all-wheel-drive

EPA Fuel Economy: 18 mpg city / 25 mpg highway

0-60 MPH: No data available, but figure somewhere in the mid-five second range

Swiss watchmaker that makes the analog clock in the dashboard: Maurice Lacroix

Quick Take: In minty-fresh second-generation form, Kia's flagship sedan has the quality needed to punch well above its price class.

When Toyota decided to launch the Lexus brand to combat Mercedes-Benz back in the Eighties, it went straight for the Three-Pointed Star's heart and created the LS 400, an S-Class competitor that was arguably just as comfortable, quiet, and accomodating as the big Benz for a far lower price. Since then, the LS has changed as Lexus has, following the brand down different stylistic paths and technological roads until eventually morphing into the V-6-powered, optionally-hybridized, cognitively-dissonant sedan it is today.

As the big Lexus evolved, however, a series of cars from across the Sea of Japan began creeping around the relaxed, cushy niche it was moving away from. First came the Hyundai Equus, which reached the U.S. in its second generation a decade ago; then came the first Kia K900 in 2012; that in turn was followed by the Equus's successor, now incorporated into the Genesis lineup as the G90 upon its 2016 arrival.

With the arrival of the new 2019 K900, however, Kia has finally achieved the goal of building an Asian-market S-Class competitor—a luxury car that can stand on its own virtues, without being forced to add much in the way of excusatory clauses along the lines of "...for the money" or "...for a Korean car." It has, in effect, become the spiritual successor to that first LS 400 that shocked the world 30 years ago.