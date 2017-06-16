2018 Ford F-150 Will Make More Power, Get Better Gas Mileage

Ford made an exciting announcement on Thursday, highlighting the five (yes, five) different engine outputs for the 2018 Ford F-150. Although the current 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 with the 10-speed automatic transmission won't change, just about everything else does.

First off, the F-150's 2.7-liter EcoBoost V-6 is getting paired with the 10-speed automatic transmission, a move just about everyone saw coming. However, the peppy little V-6 also gets a kick in torque to 400 lb-ft, up from the original 375 lb-ft. This comes in part thanks to combined direct and port injection, a trend you will see throughout the engine line-up.

The tried and true 5.0-liter V-8 also gets direct and port injection, bumping the power up 10 horsepower; the V-8 will now make 395 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque. In order to help cut down on gas consumption—currently 17 city, 21 highway—the V-8 will be paired with the 10-speed automatic transmission. This will most likely result in a roughly 2 mpg combined improvement, as we saw with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 when it first was paired with the 10-speed.

Surprisingly, Ford did not kill the naturally-aspirated V-6, which accounts for only 3 percent of sales, according to David Schaefer, the sales operations manager of the New York region for Ford. Instead, the carmaker went from a 3.5-liter V-6 to a 3.3-liter V-6, while also bumping up the power to 290 hp and 265 lb-ft of torque. This engine will also use direct and port injection.

Finally, the heavily-anticipated 3.0-liter diesel V-6 will join the pack in the spring of 2018. Unfortunately, we do not have any specifications on this engine yet, but it will probably be competitive with the 3.0-liter diesel making 240 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque found in the Ram 1500.

The three upgraded gas engines will appear in the 2018 Ford F-150 when it hits dealer lots this fall.