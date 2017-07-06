Ten Brand New Porsches Burn To The Ground On German Dealer Lot

More than a million Euros in damage has been caused in this early morning blaze on the grounds of a Hamburg, Germany-based Porsche dealership. Ten cars, all assumed to be brand new Porsches, have been completely destroyed. Eight cars were the target of the blaze, and two further cars were irreparably damaged by proximity to fire. In the video below, it appears to depict a few 718 models, at least one 911 Cabriolet, and a selection of Macan, Cayenne, and Panamera. One Macan is still visibly smoldering, while one of the Panamera has completely melted from the firewall forward. It's a pretty ugly sight, and if you're a true Porsche fan, you'll likely be perturbed by the sights here. Click on the video at your own peril.

Local German media are reporting concern that the attack was related to the upcoming G20 summit scheduled to start in Hamburg this Friday. There is, as of yet, no proof that the fire was part of any larger plot, and they have not named any suspects, but tensions are certainly elevated because of the global meetings. City officials expect to see at least 100,000 protesters taking to the streets this week, and have greatly increased patrols by as many as 20,000 officers.

The fire itself began at about 4AM local time, and with forty firefighters on hand, the blaze was completely extinguished by 6AM local time. Unfortunately, the damage had already been done. While the cars all appeared to be on their way to new customers, the dealership will get an insurance payout and new cars will be built by Porsche and shipped as quickly as possible. Luckily, at the end of the day, it was just cars that were damaged and no people were hurt in the fire. The customers may experience a short delay in receiving their cars, but will otherwise be unencumbered. Life will go on.