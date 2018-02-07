This Drone is Controlled by Facial Expressions

At Simon Fraser University’s Autonomy Lab, researchers have been hard at work at developing drones that can be piloted exclusively through the user’s facial expressions. This hands-free system is, of course, still very much in the early stages, but SFU’s roboticists have made some pretty serious headway. According to IEEE Spectrum, the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) first requires some user input—the drone needs to learn which facial gestures to tie to which commands, after all. This input phase comprises the first of three stages of this “hands-free face based” human-robotic interaction. The goal is to keep it simple so that the project’s “Ready-Aim-Fly” simplicity runs as smoothly as possible.

“Ready” is all about tying the user’s identity to the drone by mapping certain facial expressions to particular UAV commands. Of course, any system that responds to strong gestures also requires a neutral point it can consider its foundation, which is why the first step has the user stare as expressionless as possible into the drone’s camera. Once the UAV has logged and saved that particular expression, it’s time to log a “trigger” face—one that is distinct from the neutral expression. This will reportedly come in handy later on when it’s actually time to fly and navigate the UAV.