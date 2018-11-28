Bondurant Racing School Is Back Open For Now As It Reorganizes Under Chapter 11

Racing fans were heartbroken to learn that the Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving closed last month after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy relief. Fortunately, that closure was brief. Bondurant is now back open, and ready to honor any deposits for classes that may have been booked for the week the facility was closed.

As part of Bondurant's Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Arizona installed Timothy Shaffer as Bondurant's new Chief Restructuring Officer, the Bondurant team announced Tuesday. Shaffer will take over the management of the company, oversee its business operations and guide the company through a reorganization that would satisfy its creditors as well as position it for long-term success. Owners Pat and Bob Bondurant will act as consultants during the restructuring effort.

Shaffer reiterated in today's press release that the school is open again, planning on hosting a major Road to Indy schootout next month, and working towards getting back on its feet: