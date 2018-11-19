Race-Only Lamborghini Urus ST-X Unveiled With 641 HP and Competition-Spec Equipment
The Urus ST-X weighs 25 percent less than the standard version and will take part in a spec racing championship across Europe and the Middle East.
The race-ready Lamborghini Urus ST-X is heading for a circuit that combines road racing and off-roading in 2020.
Lamborghini announced its specific plans for the Urus ST-X super SUV, saying it'll be built with a single-brand, spec championship in mind. The racing will take place throughout Europe and the Middle East on specially prepared FIA circuits—the unique racing will take place on hybrid paved courses with off-road sections. The series will also offer drivers an “arrive and drive” experience that includes the car, plus race weekend tech support.
This unique super utility vehicle has been specially modified for competition and is essentially a race-only version of the standard Urus, weighing in at 25 percent lighter than the production version. Parts have been modified and upgraded to optimize performance, and FIA-approved components like a steel roll cage, fire suppression system, and FT3 fuel tank are also equipped to the go-fast brute.
Aside from the racing components, it has a special striking appearance package with matte green Verde Mantis paint, a carbon fiber hood, and special graphics. Large intakes feed more air into the twin-turbo V-8 engine that makes 641 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque, while the rear wing and unique exhaust tips finish off the aggressive look. The ST-X rolls on 21-inch single nut aluminum alloy wheels that are wrapped in Pirelli tires.
The concept was unveiled during the 2018 World Finals of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo that took place on Nov. 17-18. It'll make its on-track debut at next year's edition of the event.
