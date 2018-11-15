Harrison Burton to Drive Full-Time for Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2019 NASCAR Truck Series Season

Kyle Busch Motorsports announced on Wednesday that Harrison Burton will compete full-time in the 2019 NASCAR Truck Series season behind the wheel of the No. 18 Toyota Tundra. The organization also announced that Safelite AutoGlass will return in 2019 as the primary sponsor for Burton's truck for 19 races. Burton, the son of former NASCAR Cup Series driver and current NASCAR on NBC analyst Jeff Burton, is currently in his third year driving a limited schedule for KBM. "I've worked really hard the last few seasons driving a limited schedule for KBM to prove that I'm capable of running full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series in 2019 and I'm excited for this opportunity to do so with Safelite AutoGlass as my primary sponsor," Burton said.

Since making his Truck Series debut for KBM two years ago shortly after turning 16-years-old, Burton has accumulated a fair amount of wheel time in NASCAR's national series. In his 14 starts with the team since 2016, Burton has recorded one pole, has led 76 laps, and has earned three top-fives as well as seven top-10 finishes. This season, Burton has participated in seven Truck Series races and earned his first pole at Iowa Speedway. There, he led 30 laps during the race. So far in 2018, Burton has earned three top-fives and six top-10 results with an average finish of 6.6. Last week on Nov. 9, Burton matched his career-best finish by placing third at ISM Raceway. He will next compete in the 2018 season finale race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Friday, Nov. 16.

