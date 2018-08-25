IndyCar: Dixon Starts From Pole After Rain Cancels Qualifying Session at Gateway

Friday's qualifying session at Gateway Motorsports Park was canceled due to heavy rain showers that soaked the St. Louis area. As a result, IndyCar made the decision to set the starting grid based on championship points, awarding Chip Ganassi's Scott Dixon the pole position for Saturday's Bommarito Automotive Group 500.

Dixon, who is the series' winningest active driver, currently leads the IndyCar championship with 530 points against Alexander Rossi's 501 appears to be on his way to a fifth title. But despite the officials' call favoring his campaign aspirations, the seasoned veteran wasn't exactly thrilled about not earning his keep.

"I think, ultimately, everybody wants to qualify," said Dixon. "I think our car was pretty good. Would we have got the pole? Maybe, maybe not."