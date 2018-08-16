Ayrton Senna's Last Kart Headed to Auction

Brazilian Formula 1 legend Ayrton Senna got into racing by karting and maintained involvement in the hobby up until his fatal accident at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix. Soon, the last kart he ever drove will go up for auction.

According to the kart's listing on RM Sotheby's, the auction's consignor and current owner of the kart is a former friend of Senna's and was a mechanic-cum-racing driver himself. This kart is claimed to have been driven by Senna on March 19, 1994, in the company of some friends, and photos of the event are included with the kart's listing, depicting the same livery and Senna with his signature helmet. After this date, the kart was reportedly placed into storage until it received a restoration upon discovery from the manufacturers of the frame and powertrain.

In addition to the kart, the buyer will receive photographs taken of Ayrton's last drive in a kart, as well as a half-hour long video taken of his driving that day.