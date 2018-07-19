Lewis Hamilton Inks Two-Year Contract With Mercedes F1

Confirming what has long been expected, Mercedes announced on Thursday that it has retained Lewis Hamilton through the 2020 Formula 1 season.

Rumors suggested that the agreement would be completed prior to the British Grand Prix, but just one week after the anticipated deadline, Hamilton is set to stick with the Silver Arrows for what could be the remainder of his career.

"This contract extension has basically been a formality since Toto and I sat down during the winter, so it's good to put pen to paper, announce it and then get on with business as usual,” Hamilton said. "I have been part of the Mercedes racing family for 20 years and I have never been happier inside a team than I am right now."

"We are on the same wavelength both on and off track—and I am looking forward to winning more in the future and shining even more light on the three-pointed star," Lewis continued. "I'm very confident that Mercedes is the right place to be over the coming years."