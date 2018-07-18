Codemasters Drops 'F1 Mobile Racing' Trailer

A "soft launch" version of the game is available already in Thailand and the Philippines, presumably in a form closer to a beta build than launch spec.

Codemasters has not yet disclosed how it intends to support F1 Mobile Racing as a free-to-play title and makes no mention of microtransactions, which are a common avenue to turn profit from games such as this.

The apparently limited multiplayer of one-on-one racing shears off the need for online race marshaling, which is often needed in racing games due to the combined anonymity and lack of consequences, which encourages behavior that would otherwise get one banned from racing in real life.

The Drive reached out to Codemasters for additional information on F1 Mobile Racing, and we will update when we have heard back.