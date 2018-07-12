Ryan Newman Gets NASCAR Truck Ride at Eldora Speedway

Following the official announcement, Jordan Anderson said that "For Ryan to be a part of this, it not only brings his wealth of knowledge to the table but his experience, his credibility, and everything he has done in this sport." The race at Eldora Speedway will be Ryan Newman's only start in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for 2018.

During the announcement, Newman said, "It just made sense for us to do it. It's a great opportunity for him (Jordan Anderson). It's a great opportunity for me, VRX eSports, for Chevrolet. It all lines up. It's important for us to have the right partners to go up there and have some fun."

This year's race at Eldora will be Newman's second-ever start at the half-mile oval. He previously competed at the track five years ago where he finished third during the inaugural race.

Prior to agreeing to the one-race deal, there was a single catch from Ryan Newman according to Jordan Anderson. "I think the coolest thing is when Ryan and I made the deal, he said 'There's one thing that you have to make sure you let me do—I want to come to the shop and work on the race truck.' He said I'm not going to do the deal unless you let me do that," Anderson explained. "He said, 'I want to be hands-on and get the set up dialed in.' So, to have him in the shop with us doing that stuff has been really cool."

This year's race, dubbed The Eldora Dirt Derby, will run on Wednesday, July 18 and the live broadcast will begin on Fox Sports 1 at 9 p.m. EST. The race can also be heard live on MRN (Motorsport Racing Network) and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.