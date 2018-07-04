Mario Andretti's Wife Dee Ann Dies After Suffering Heart Attack

Mario Andretti's wife of 57 years, Dee Ann Andretti, died Monday night after failing to recuperate from a massive heart attack she suffered weeks ago. She was 75 years old.

The passing of Andretti was made public Tuesday, after her grandson, Marco Andretti took to social media to share a heartfelt message about "Grammy Andretti." The photo, which was posted on the third-generation driver's Instagram account, showed both Dee Ann and Mario enjoying dinner together at a restaurant.