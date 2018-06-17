An In-Depth Look at the Formula 1 Aero Technical Changes for 2019

It is said that the sport of Formula 1 never sleeps, in a sense that development is constantly taking place and technologies are always being pushed to their limits. The fact that rules and regulations for the 2019 season and beyond are already being crafted serves as proof of this.

Take this video for example, which dives into the technical regulation changes that will take place in 2019, but more specifically regarding aerodynamic changes and what their projected byproduct will be. Produced by Formula 1 with the help of famous technical illustrator Giorgio Piola, this footage explains how the current front wing elements behave when air is flowing through them, and how the future and supposedly "simpler" elements will act when under aerodynamic load.