Preview: Formula Drift Round 4 in New Jersey This Weekend

To recap, Kristaps Bluss took the top spot at Round 3 at Road Atlanta. The Drive previously wrote that Bluss was one of the drivers who had yet to show his 2018 best, but he did at Road Atlanta. Bluss' win torpedoed him into fifth place overall in the 2018 Formula Drift championship standings.

With three rounds complete in the 2018 Formula Drift season, we have begun to see some FD drivers separate themselves from the rest of the competition. Round 4 of the 2018 season, Formula Drift's 100th round, will bring the competitors to Wall, New Jersey at Wall Speedway this weekend.

The top spot in the 2018 Formula Drift championship is still held by Fredric Aasbo and his Papadakis Racing Toyota. Aasbo, who came in second place at Road Atlanta, currently has 260 points and a 37-point lead over second place driver Chris Forsberg. Forsberg himself was pushed high into the championship standings from his win back in Orlando. He has held onto a top three spot by coming in third at Road Atlanta.

Behind Aasbo and Forsberg is the Worthouse duo of James Deane (208 points) and Piotr Wiecek (191 points). Deane and Wiecek have been a force in the 2018 season both having some of the most consistent runs in qualifying and during battles.

Bluss is holding down the fifth spot with 174 points. Forrest Wang, Ryan Tuerck, Justin Pawlak, Daijiro "Dai" Yoshihara, and Aurimas “Odi” Bakchis round out the top 10.

Regarding Round 4 at New Jersey it is anyone's to win. We have seen how capturing a win this early in the season can catapult drivers into the Top 5 of championship standings. Aasbo has been on the podium at each of the rounds of the season so far, so you can assume he will find himself somehow there at New Jersey.

Forsberg has begun to find himself on the podium more and more after having a bad first round at Long Beach. Bluss will want to capitalize on his first ever Formula Drift win and continue that momentum into New Jersey. The Worthouse duo of Deane and Wiecek who have consistently put down the strongest runs at every round thus far, will also be ones to watch at New Jersey this weekend.

Formula Drift Round 4: The Gauntlet takes place June 1-2. The Drive will be in attendance this round and you can find the coverage of the event right here on our site.