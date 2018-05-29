Jarvis, Bomarito Confident That Mazda Team Joest Can Carry Momentum Into Belle Isle

Mazda Team Joest was able to eclipse its woes from Daytona and Sebring by earning its first podium of the season at Mid-Ohio with Oliver Jarvis and Tristan Nunez claiming third behind a Penske 1-2 in the No. 77 RT24-P. During the sprint event, the Joest duo ran tightly with Penske as well as each other, battling for position through the rapid elevation changes of the famed track. In doing so, the seasoned German-American crew proved its mettle once more by overcoming the deficit that existed in the first handful of IMSA races in this 2018 season. Daytona was arduous, which was admittedly expected by the team's engineers and drivers. It was Joest's first official contest in partnership with Mazda and a vastly-changed prototype racer, prompting a spot of unreliability and an eventual double-retirement. “It was a tough start to the year, but realistically, we always knew it was going to be," Oliver Jarvis said in an interview with The Drive. "Mid-Ohio was great and we got on the podium, but really, that isn’t enough. It was a start. The end goal is to win.”

© 2018 RIP SHAUB. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Jarvis' sentiment is one that's shared by his stablemate Jonathan Bomarito, driver of the No. 55 Mazda. “We definitely are optimistic and feel confident that we can [win]," he explained. Bomarito, who is typically accompanied by Harry Tincknell in the No. 55 when the Brit isn't driving in the World Endurance Championship, came eerily close to nabbing a spot on the rostrum at Sebring before a troublesome pit stop in the closing hours held them back from a finish they feel they deserved. The team was able to regain ground at Long Beach where, despite not placing in the top three, it put major pressure on the front-running Mustang Sampling crew. It was the confidence from that race that enabled them a better shot at Mid-Ohio.

© 2018 RIP SHAUB. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED