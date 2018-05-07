Toyota Fixed Running Order, Potentially Orchestrated Alonso's WEC Win at Spa

"The agreement was that the cars could race until the last pit stop and actually the two cars joined (came together) at the last pit stop," Vasselon told Motorsport.

"We told the drivers they could race only to the last pit stop because we did not want to have the last laps with a lot of tension."

Despite the orchestrated finishing order, both Toyota race cars were so far ahead of the rest of the field that they could've stopped to deliberate which of the two cars was going to win the race, and then continued on to do so. Mike Conway in the No. 7 Toyota trailed the No. 8 LMP1 car of Alonso by only one second in the closing stages of the race, giving way to conspiracy theories that Alonso had been favored for the win ahead of the official statement made by the team.