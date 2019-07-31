Merge Now Episode #10: Alisyn Malek of May Mobility on the Autonomous Urban Shuttle Business

As The Drive's recent reporting on the struggles of the French autonomous low-speed shuttle company Navya demonstrate, building a business around autonomous drive technology in the short term is tough. Growing without overextending, deploying while continuing to develop and weighing cost pressure against sufficient capabilities for real safety are all difficult balances to strike. One company that seems to have managed them well is May Mobility, whose COO and co-founder Alisyn Malek joins Merge Now this week to describe their approach to domains, technology and business development.