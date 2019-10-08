Best Motorcycle Stands: Keep Your Bike Balanced When Not in Use

The most capable yet basic stands available today

By Austin Fracchia
Keeping a motorcycle upright when it's not in motion is tricky, but necessary when you want to store or work on the bike for long periods of time. Beyond the kickstand and dedicated motorcycle jack stands, a simple pair of bike stands can hold a motorcycle up for basic storage or maintenance. If you need to balance your bike in the garage, here are some of the best options to consider.

  • Best Overall
    MOTO-D Swingarm Motorcycle Stands
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    A pair of aluminum motorcycle stands with a broad base that keeps the bike stable.
    Pros
    Large list of compatible bikes. Wide base easily takes the weight of most modern bikes without shifting around. Good underside traction.
    Cons
    Designed primarily for sports bikes.
  • Best Value
    Venom Sport Bike Motorcycle Front & Rear Combo Wheel Lift Stands
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Lightweight, light-duty motorcycle stands with built-in roller wheels to position around smooth surfaces.
    Pros
    Good fit for smaller and lighter weight bikes. Compatible with a number of the different bike makes and models.
    Cons
    Front stand can be difficult to use when setting up the fork. Both stands tend to slip around on smooth surfaces.
  • Honorable Mention
    YITAMOTOR Universal Sport Bike Motorcycle Front & Rear Combo
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    A great budget-friendly option with adjustable design for accommodating most sport and regular motorcycles.
    Pros
    Thin tubing is durable and easy to clean. The color resists fading in UV light when kept outside for long periods of time.
    Cons
    The front stand design can be difficult to use with some fork designs.

Tips

  • The proper setup for balancing a motorcycle often requires support in the front and back. That's why we recommend motorcycle stand pairs that support the front and rear wheels.
  • Be careful with the surface where you place your motorcycle stands. Without the proper traction, stands can slip around unexpectedly.

FAQs

Q. What is the difference between a normal stand and jack stand?

A. Motorcycle jack stands are designed to balance the bike from a single point and lift it up, which is necessary for maintenance. Simple bike stands, however, just keep the bike balanced.

Q. Why would I need to put a motorcycle on a stand?

A. Stands are great for basic maintenance where you may want to balance the bike without using the kickstand or holding it up. They also come in handy for long term storage and don't want to sacrifice too much room in the garage.

Final Thoughts

One of the best heavy-duty motorcycle stands is also our top pick, the MOTO-D Swingarm Motorcycle Stands.

On the budget level, we recommend the equally capable Venom Sport Bike Motorcycle Front & Rear Combo Wheel Lift Stands.

What’s your favorite motorcycle stand? Let us know in the comments below.

