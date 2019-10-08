Best Motorcycle Stands: Keep Your Bike Balanced When Not in Use

Tips

The proper setup for balancing a motorcycle often requires support in the front and back. That's why we recommend motorcycle stand pairs that support the front and rear wheels.

Be careful with the surface where you place your motorcycle stands. Without the proper traction, stands can slip around unexpectedly.

FAQs

Q. What is the difference between a normal stand and jack stand?

A. Motorcycle jack stands are designed to balance the bike from a single point and lift it up, which is necessary for maintenance. Simple bike stands, however, just keep the bike balanced.

Q. Why would I need to put a motorcycle on a stand?

A. Stands are great for basic maintenance where you may want to balance the bike without using the kickstand or holding it up. They also come in handy for long term storage and don't want to sacrifice too much room in the garage.

Final Thoughts

One of the best heavy-duty motorcycle stands is also our top pick, the MOTO-D Swingarm Motorcycle Stands.

On the budget level, we recommend the equally capable Venom Sport Bike Motorcycle Front & Rear Combo Wheel Lift Stands.

What’s your favorite motorcycle stand? Let us know in the comments below.