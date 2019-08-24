Ford’s Extended Warranty Plans

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Loyal Ford owners tend to keep their vehicles for years, long after the factory warranty expires. When the original manufacturer's coverage expires, these owners are faced with the choice of extending the warranty through the Ford Motor Company, buying a third-party warranty, or just skipping the warranty coverage altogether.

If you find yourself looking at an expired factory warranty and want to see what Ford has to replace the coverage, here’s a look at the company’s main extended service plans for a genuine Ford extended warranty.

Warranty At-A-Glance

Available Coverage Terms : 5,000-, 7,500-, and 10,000-mile intervals

: 5,000-, 7,500-, and 10,000-mile intervals Coverage Limit : 8 years/150,000 miles

: 8 years/150,000 miles Eligibility Requirements: Under 41 months old and 41,000 miles

Pros

Different coverage options to personalize the service plan

Good coverage on wear items for extra peace of mind

Some routine services like oil changes are covered

Cons



Relatively strict eligibility requirements

Limited roadside assistance

Warranty In-Depth

Ford offers a number of extended service plans that replicate the coverage of a factory warranty to some extent while giving customers extra perks. The way the company has designed its service plan lineup is to cater to different vehicle owner needs. Since all owners are different, there’s probably a plan that will get close to meeting these unique needs.

PowertrainCARE

As the baseline service plan in Ford’s Protect lineup, the PowertrainCARE plan offers barebones coverage for the most important parts of a vehicle. The plan is meant for vehicle owners who don’t need much or have a limited budget to afford extended coverage. Within the plan, the main component inclusions are engine, transmission, and drivetrain components that require some maintenance or repair work as a vehicle ages. In total, there are around 29 components covered.

BaseCARE

Another inclusion-based service plan, the BaseCARE option is a step above the PowertrainCARE and offers more coverage for some complex systems like the A/C and heating systems. In particular, this coverage includes components that make up the automatic temperature control system found on many high-end Ford models and trims. Most of the component coverage includes the basic powertrain parts covered by the PowertrainCARE plan as well.

ExtraCARE

This is the first service plan that starts to include non-critical components that are just as likely to wear down or fail in a vehicle’s normal service lifespan. High-tech systems are a particular focus of this plan, covering electronic parts like the instrument cluster, keyless entry system, power door locks, power seat motors, speed controls, and more.

PremiumCARE

The PremiumCARE plan is where the most comprehensive coverage is to be found in Ford’s Protect lineup. The service plan includes coverage for over a thousand components, including all of the major parts covered by the more affordable service plans as well. Working like an extensive inclusionary warranty, the PremiumCARE plan has expansive coverage for high-tech systems like the GPS navigation, SYNC connection system, keyless entry, rear console registration, and more.

Other Coverage

For specific components that fall outside of the inclusionary lists of the main service plans, Ford offers additional coverage options for an extra price. For example, you can cover tires (TireCARE), dents (DentCARE), and the windshield (WindshieldCARE) separately with individual plans. There’s also a single plan, the TripleCARE option, that combines all three.

Finally, Ford offers a separate maintenance plan that covers the costs of all factory-recommended services necessary for preventive and routine work.