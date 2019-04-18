Best Car Health Monitors: Our Top Picks to Diagnose Your Car

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

A surprisingly convenient feature that vehicles have developed over the years is the warning lights on the dashboard. Unfortunately, they’re often pretty vague and require a trip to the mechanic to find out the root cause. Luckily, you can purchase the same type of health monitor mechanics use to diagnose the problem. So now the question is, which OBD scanner is best?

Best Car Health Monitor Overall: Innova 3100j OBD-II Diagnostic Tool

Best Value Car Health Monitor: FIXD OBD-II Gen II Active Car-Health Monitor

Best Car Health Monitor Honorable Mention: Foxwell NT301 OBD-II Diagnostic Code Reader

Benefits of Car Health Monitor

Be in the know. Never be left guessing when it comes to dash lights. Even the least knowledgeable car owner can diagnose most issues at hand.

Never be overcharged. When you look up the issues your vehicle may have according to your OBD scanner, you'll know exactly what needs to be fixed and how much it should cost.

Easy to use. Considering how much information the best OBD-II code readers can give you, it's incredible that the only thing you need to do is plug it in.

Save a trip. Some auto stores offer a health monitoring service—a few even offer it for free. But if you don't have one near you or just don't want to go to the store anytime there's an issue, having one at home can be even more convenient.

Types of Car Health Monitor

OBD1

OBD is short for OnBoard Diagnostics. The system has actually been utilized in the average vehicle for decades now. The first iteration (OBD1) was replaced in the early 1990s, which is why OBD-II tools are much more common.

OBD-II

By 1996, every vehicle manufactured officially adopted the newer OnBoard Diagnostic system. OBD-II is a massive improvement over its predecessor, offering much more accurate information. As these systems improved diagnostic capabilities, their codes became more complex. So today, that's why there is such a wide variety of diagnostic machines.

Plug-In

The most common type of OBD-II device is a scanner that plugs into your vehicle and displays information on its built-in screen. These range from low price options, which can show any Check Engine code, to the premium price range, which have the ability to show a much larger variety of codes.

Wireless

The wireless OBD-II scanners—also referred to as Bluetooth or WiFi scanners in their descriptions—are small health diagnosis devices that stay plugged into the OBD port and send diagnostic information to your phone or computer.

Top Brands

Innova

Innova offers a wide range of plug-in car diagnostic tools, with each one offering useful features and the best OBD-II scanners. The company’s headquarters reside in Irvine, California. While Innova’s 3100j is our top pick, the company has the largest selection of car health monitor devices to meet anyone’s mechanical needs and budgetary restrictions; from the affordable 3030h to the premium 3160g.

Foxwell

Foxwell has been a leader in the automotive industry for more than a decade. It offers several different types of diagnostic tools, all of which have been hailed as reliable and innovative. The NT630 is one of the best OBDII scanners in the premium price range.

Nonda

Located in Mountain View, California, Nonda is notable for making some of the best OBD-II Bluetooth adapters and best wireless OBD-II scanners. The ZUS is very popular due to its accessibility across multiple mobile platforms and a predictive algorithm that lets you know about potential issues before they happen.

Foseal

Despite being a small startup company, Foseal has made a name for itself in recent years with its reliable and easy-to-use products. Its OBDII Scan Tool is often considered the best OBD-II scanner for iPhones.

Car Health Monitor Pricing

$25 and below : The most basic monitors are small (usually Bluetooth-enabled) devices that require third-party health monitor apps or websites to diagnose your vehicle.

: The most basic monitors are small (usually Bluetooth-enabled) devices that require third-party health monitor apps or websites to diagnose your vehicle. $40-$80 : Some of the best OBD-II scanners for the money, in this price range you’ll typically see a plug-in device with a built-in screen and the ability to read Check Engine codes.

: Some of the best OBD-II scanners for the money, in this price range you’ll typically see a plug-in device with a built-in screen and the ability to read Check Engine codes. $100 and over: The higher price range of these car health monitors offer more features—the ability to read any dash light and full analyses to help plan mechanic costs.

Key Features

Check Engine Codes

Every OBD-II scanner can monitor Check Engine codes. The cheaper a product, the less they can do with the codes. Base model scanners can read a Check Engine light code and tell you what is triggering it. More advanced monitoring devices can detect the issue and clear or reset the code. The most expensive models can typically explain specific repair needs and estimated costs.

Other Dash Lights

Some OBD-II scanners can only monitor Check Engine lights. More advanced devices can read any dash light your car may have. This includes ABS (or brake) lights, seatbelt lights, airbag lights, and battery maintenance lights.

Data Logging

Whether your diagnostic tool is a Bluetooth-enabled monitor or a plug-in device, a lot of companies offer the ability to keep track of your vehicle's history of repairs. Data logs can show you trends, predict future issues, and keep track of the money spent fixing issues over the years.

Other Considerations

Compatibility : When it comes to an OBD scanner, it’s important to check if your specific vehicle is supported. Some scanners can only read certain manufacturer codes or can only work with certain model years. Luckily, almost every device has a list of applicable vehicles, so make sure you check that out before buying.

: When it comes to an OBD scanner, it’s important to check if your specific vehicle is supported. Some scanners can only read certain manufacturer codes or can only work with certain model years. Luckily, almost every device has a list of applicable vehicles, so make sure you check that out before buying. IOS or Android : While wireless OBD-II scanners usually have Bluetooth capabilities, they don’t necessarily have health monitor apps for your specific phone. The description will tell you which operating systems they are compatible with.

: While wireless OBD-II scanners usually have Bluetooth capabilities, they don’t necessarily have health monitor apps for your specific phone. The description will tell you which operating systems they are compatible with. OBD-II: As mentioned, OBD-II is the standard for most vehicles. If your vehicle is older than 1996, has a diesel engine, or is all-electric, then many scanners will not work for you.

Best Car Health Monitor Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Car Health Monitor Overall: Innova 3100j OBD-II Diagnostic Tool