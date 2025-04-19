What Could Go Wrong: Hertz Is Using AI to Inspect Airport Rental Returns

Sign up for The Drive Daily Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Next time you rent a car, AI might be the one doing the spection to determine whether you’re on the hook for a repair fee. That’s because Hertz is deploying more than 100 AI-powered vehicle scanning systems to its U.S. airport locations by the end of the year.

Hertz has partnered with UVeye, a company specializing in automated vehicle inspection systems, to conduct scans of its rental car fleet. Globally, that fleet includes more than half a million vehicles. Utilizing UVeye’s “MRI for vehicles” scanning system will not only expedite the return process but possibly help Hertz recoup some losses.

Carscoops reports that Hertz posted a $2.9-billion loss in 2024, much of which was due to the depreciation of its fleet of electric vehicles. Perhaps vehicle damage had some small part to play as well. After all, how many car rentals have you received (and returned) in not-so-stellar shape?

UVeye offers a range of scanning systems, including à la carte interior, undercarriage, and tire inspections, as well as 360-degree and full-body scans that capture paint discrepancies, glass chips, headlight cracks, etc.

And all of its products conduct the programmed scan within seconds. That’s much, much faster than a manual inspection. From a maintenance and service perspective, this sounds great. No more uneven tire wear or missed windshield chips or cracks.

UVeye via YouTube

The press release added that modernizing its fleet processes via the UVeye partnership will also “ensure reliable service, improved vehicle availability, and transparency for its customers.” At least, uh, that’s the plan.

Hertz made headlines last year for charging EV renters for gas due to a “systems error” as well as slapping one customer with a $10,000 mileage charge on an “unlimited-mile” rental before threatening to have said customer arrested when they disputed the charge. In 2022, five Hertz customers sued the rental company after they were wrongfully arrested for allegedly stealing cars they had rented but, in fact, returned.

We’re not saying Hertz buddying up with UVeye is yet another false-charge news story waiting to happen. We’re definitely not saying that. What we are saying is that if you happen to rent from a Hertz location that uses one of these scanners, maybe take it upon yourself to take before and after photos of the car—and maybe have our email (tips@thedrive.com) and perhaps even a lawyer on standby—in case things go south.

Anywho, the first of these new full-vehicle scanners will be installed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. And if you’re thinking you’ll just avoid Hertz from now on (plus its Dollar, Thrifty, and Firefly brands), Carscoops noted that Avis and Enterprise are considering implementing similar technology at their locations, too. Turo never looked better.