Watch This Small Plane Thread the Needle Between Two Jetliners in Unbelievable Video

On Thursday, August 4, a small plane needed to make an emergency landing at the Cotswold Airport, near Gloucestershire, England. The plane came in low and threaded the needle between two jetliners, clipping the front landing gear of one, and crash landed across the A429 road, into some trees. Thankfully, according to local police, no one was seriously injured.

There were three people aboard the plane: the pilot and two passengers. All of which were taken to nearby hospitals in ambulances for precautionary reasons. No one else knows exactly what happened but the incident is currently being investigated by the UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB). However, early reports seem to suggest that the plane overshot the runway, which is what caused the emergency landing.

In the short video, you can see the plane attempt to land, by sneaking in between two other jets. The right wing of the plane clips one of the jets' front landing gear, which tears some of its wing off as the plane lands. It then travels off camera, behind some trees, where it seemingly crossed the A429. In photos from the BBC, you can see the plane sideways in a ditch, mostly missing both of its wings. It looks banged up but also remarkably intact, considering the circumstances.

Something obviously went very wrong for the plane to have to make such a landing. However, afterwards, many things went surprisingly right for the plane to crash land without injuring anyone in the process. Not only were the passengers mostly unharmed but the plane didn't injure anyone else, cause any significant damage to any other planes, or hit any cars as it crossed the road. That sort of landing could have been absolutely disastrous. Thankfully, either some very skilled or very lucky flying by the pilot saved several peoples' lives Thursday morning.