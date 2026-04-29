Volkswagen’s EV for the People Actually Looks Pretty Fantastic: TDS

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Good morning and welcome to The Downshift, or TDS for short.

The Downshift is The Drive’s morning summary of all the auto industry headlines you need to know. News is summarized with a few sentences, with links to dig deeper if you wish. This is the part where I’d normally encourage everyone to grab a cup of their favorite brown, caffeinated liquid and read on, but I’ve been doing matcha lattes a lot lately, which are green, and they’re delightful. Hey, whatever works.

🔊 The latest episode of The Drivecast, The Drive’s weekly podcast, will go live later today. Be sure to stay tuned, whether you listen on The Drive, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

🚘 What I’m driving: Today, the Corvette E-Ray I’ve had for a week is picked up, to be replaced with a Mercedes CLA. Most people would probably be sad about this, but I’m not; I love small cars. That said, the Corvette was phenomenal and I will miss it dearly.

🌍 Volkswagen’s hopes—for the rest of the world, anyway—rest on the new ID Polo, which has finally been revealed and looks promising. VW is quoting a roughly 280-mile range from a 54-kWh battery at the top end, which would be very efficient; the battery can theoretically top up from 10% to 80% at about 20 minutes at a DC fast charger. It also looks great, just like the concept on which it was based, with a steering wheel full of real buttons, and will start at the equivalent of $29,240 in Germany. At some point, we’re going to be sad about all the EVs we’re missing out on here in the States, and I reckon that day has finally come.

🔧 Hyundai has issued a recall for the B-pillar airbags in the 2025 Elantra N and 2026 Elantra and Tucson, per Autoblog, due to an assembly error which may prevent them from deploying at the right time.

👀 General Motors has patented a system that would allow drivers to signal automatic lane changes by looking in a certain direction, according to CarBuzz.

🌑 Speaking of GM and autonomy, the company has announced that customers using Super Cruise have now logged a billion hands-free miles. That apparently equates to 2,100 trips to the moon and back.

📉 Aston Martin has notched another quarterly loss of $88.5 million, though that’s a little better than during the beginning of last year, per Bloomberg via Auto News. The automaker’s CEO and everyone’s favorite F1 dad, Lawrence Stroll, has put up approximately $67.5 million of his own money to ease the pressure, but that’s probably not a sustainable strategy long-term, even for a billionaire.

🫨 And, speaking of Aston, the brand’s F1 team retained a chassis in Japan following the Grand Prix there, so power-unit partner Honda could study the car and stamp out those vibrations that have ruined batteries and numbed drivers, according to a report from Motorsport.com. The long and unplanned early season break gave the team an opportunity to fix things, so we’ll see if they’ve made any progress this weekend in Miami.

Got a tip or feedback for TDS? Reach out to tips@thedrive.com