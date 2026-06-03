Dodge Just Jacked Up the Charger EV’s Price by Five Figures: TDS

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Welcome to The Downshift, or TDS for short, The Drive’s morning news roundup bringing you the biggest automotive headlines from around the world.

The Downshift summarizes news items in a few sentences, with links to other sites to get the deeper story. Here’s the bulletin for Wednesday, June 3, 2026. Go Knicks!

🔊 The latest episode of The Drivecast, The Drive’s new weekly podcast, will go live later today. Be sure to stay tuned, whether you listen on The Drive, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

🤑 Dodge has released information and pricing on the 2027 Charger lineup, and one of the most notable details is a $12,500 hike for the Daytona electric model, despite no significant changes aside from the addition of a NACS charging port. The Daytona coupe started at $49,995 before destination last year, and will now begin at $72,495. [Stellantis]

🔧 Ford has issued a do-not-drive bulletin for 4,653 vehicles, covering specific 2021-2026 Bronco Sport SUVs and 2022-2026 Maverick trucks, due to improper installation or repair of the front lower control arm ball joints, which could result in the control arm disconnecting from the front wheels. Owners can determine if their specific car is included with the NHTSA website’s VIN lookup tool; if it is part of the group, Ford requests owners schedule an inspection at their location or request a tow to a dealer. Naturally, afflicted vehicles will be repaired free of charge. [NHTSA]

Ⓜ️ It’s official: The BMW M2 is getting optional all-wheel drive. The M2 with xDrive will launch late this summer for an MSRP of $74,950 sans shipping—about $6,000 more than the rear-wheel-drive version—and won’t be offered with a manual transmission. [BMW]

🔱 Rumor has it BYD wants to make a play to acquire one of Europe’s struggling legacy makes, and an executive at the Chinese automaker recently said they find Maserati “very interesting.” [Automotive News]

🖊️ Ferrari has renewed Charles Leclerc’s contract, who is currently in his eighth season at the team. Leclerc is second only to Michael Schumacher in number of race starts for the Scuderia, at 155 to 180, and is all but certain to pass the seven-time champion next year. Ferrari didn’t disclose the length of the extension, a standard practice of other sports that’s uncommon in racing due to the lack of a drivers’ union. [Racer]

🏎️ Team Penske revealed a Marlboro red-and-white throwback livery for this weekend’s IndyCar race in St. Louis, and it looks sweet. [Team Penske via X]

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