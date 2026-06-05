The Subaru BRZ’s Starting Price Has Risen Over $8,000 in Six Years: TDS

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Welcome to The Downshift, or TDS for short, The Drive’s morning news roundup bringing you the biggest automotive headlines from around the world.

The Downshift recaps news briefly, with links to full stories for those seeking more info. Congrats, it’s Friday! Here’s your bulletin for June 5, 2026.

🏷️ Subaru has announced pricing for the 2027 BRZ, and it starts at $37,385—a modest increase over 2026’s starting MSRP of $37,055. However, it’s worth pointing out that the second-generation BRZ began at $28,955 in 2022, back when Subaru also offered an even lower “Premium” trim that isn’t in the lineup anymore. [Subaru]

🪫 Volkswagen of America says hybrids are on the way for some of its most popular models, like the Tiguan and Atlas, but they’re going to take a minute because “they really need to be made in the U.S.,” in the words CEO Kjell Gruner. VW hasn’t offered a hybrid in the U.S. in a decade. [Automotive News]

🛠️ Representatives from Ford and General Motors met with President Trump at the White House this week over desired legislation to “prohibit people from fixing their cars,” in the President’s words. [Detroit Free Press]

🍷 Mazda is planning more modest changes for the ND MX-5 Miata, a vehicle that has been on the market for 10 years as of 2026, but is still aging pretty gracefully. Those will include new special editions, stiffer and lighter Bilstein dampers, and engine and exhaust tweaks to meet current noise regulations. [Autoblog]

💍 Audi may build a drop-top version of its new Nuvolari hybrid supercar, CEO Gernot Döllner teased in an interview. [Top Gear]

🏁 Weekend races to watch (all times Eastern):

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Michigan: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. on FS1

Saturday at 1:30 p.m. on FS1 British Touring Car Championship at Oulton Park: Sunday at 7:10 a.m. on Racer Network

Sunday at 7:10 a.m. on Racer Network MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix: Sunday at 8 a.m. on MotoGP Video Pass

Sunday at 8 a.m. on MotoGP Video Pass Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix: Sunday at 9 a.m. on Apple TV

Sunday at 9 a.m. on Apple TV NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan: Sunday at 3 p.m. on Prime Video

Sunday at 3 p.m. on Prime Video IndyCar at St. Louis: Sunday at 9 p.m. on FOX

Got a tip or feedback for TDS? Reach out to tips@thedrive.com