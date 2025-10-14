The Artist Behind This Nissan’s Homemade License Plate Did Their Best, But Still Got Caught

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

People often devise pretty creative ways to skirt the law—but some of the more entertaining methods involve hand-drawn art. This is the case of a Nissan Sentra driver in California, who was recently pulled over when a California Highway Patrol officer noticed “something unusual about the rear license plate.” Mmmm, you don’t say.

I’m not gonna lie, it’s not a bad job. It’s good enough to fool regular passersby or maybe even a law enforcement officer at first (far-away) glance, but look a little closer, and you’re cooked, my dude. If I had to come up with a fake license plate, I would print one off the internet and use it as a stencil; this way, the font and everything else would look the same. Not sure how I would give it that metallic effect, though.

The CHP didn’t share many details regarding this traffic stop in its report, only that it gave the driver “points for creativity.” It appears that the vehicle’s owner wasn’t trying to fool the cops for any crime-related reasons, but somehow their original plate had gone missing, and they thought this was the best way to replace it.

Also, can we please address the fact that their spare tire is being held in place—the wrong place—with what appears to be one of the rear seatbelts, or some really thick nylon strap? Whatever points the driver got for their drawing abilities should be deducted for this poor spare tire placement.

Be careful out there, folks.

