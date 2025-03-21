That Didn’t Take Long: Lewis Hamilton Scores First F1 Pole With Ferrari

It may be for tonight's Sprint race, but that doesn't make any less historic.

By Nico DeMattia

Posted 17 Hours Ago

0
SHANGHAI, CHINA - MARCH 21: Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Ferrari celebrates with the team during practice/Sprint qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 21, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Kym Illman/Getty Images)
Kym Illman

Last night, Lewis Hamilton snagged his first-ever pole position for Ferrari, making a minor moment in history for the sport. Arguably the world’s most famous Formula 1 driver and a seven-time world champion, the Brit will start at the front of the grid for tonight’s Sprint race. Sure, many would argue a Sprint isn’t a proper Grand Prix, but the fact remains that Hamilton had to beat the same competitors and same number of cars as he would’ve had to during Qualifying for tomorrow’s race.

So far, McLaren has looked like the team to beat early in the 2025 F1 season. Lando Norris won the first race of the season last week in Australia, and he looked primed to snag the sprint pole this week during practice. However, Norris struggled a bit toward the end of qualifying and Hamilton found his Ferrari to be significantly faster than last week, so much so that it left him “gobsmacked,” according to the BBC.

Getty

“I started out straight away with a better feeling in the car and I can’t believe we are at the front,” said Hamilton after Sprting quali.

The rest of the weekend doesn’t even have to get better for Hamilton—this should still be appreciated as a historic moment. Admittedly, if he wins the sprint race tonight, or Sunday’s grand prix, yesterday’s sprint pole won’t be remembered as much. But the most prolific F1 driver of our time just scoring his first pole with the most storied team in the sport’s history on just their second race together is a big deal.

We have no idea what Hamilton’s career holds with Ferrari. He could go on to win two more championships or fizzle out toward the back of the pack. But this moment points to an exciting future for F1 fans. With each others’ help, Hamilton has the chance to bounce back from a few disappointing seasons with Mercedes and Ferrari has the chance to win another constructors’ championship.

Got tips? Send ’em to tips@thedrive.com

Nico DeMattia Avatar

Nico DeMattia

Staff Writer

Nico DeMattia is a staff writer at The Drive. He started writing about cars on his own blog to express his opinions when no one else would publish them back in 2015, and eventually turned it into a full-time career.