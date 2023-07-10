No, You Can’t Stack Multiple Trucks on a Rollback Wrecker

When it comes to hauling big loads on public roads, the rules are there for a reason. You can jerry-rig all kinds of overloaded trailers and silly towing setups, and you might even get a ways down the road. If you're down in Georgia, though, don't be surprised if you get pulled over and ticketed for your trouble.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety recently posted photos of several unsafe commercial vehicles that were intercepted by officers from the Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD). Charged with maintaining safety on Georgia's highways with respect to commercial vehicles, officers run 20 inspection stations across the state. Vehicles, operators, and loads are regularly checked for compliance to help keep the highways safe.

Georgia Department of Public Safety

Perhaps the most hilarious example shared by the department was a rollback wrecker hauling a ridiculous load. The wrecker's bed was loaded with two trucks stacked one on top of the other, with a further small sedan on top. In case you were wondering, it's considered a faux pas to attempt such a feat. It appears that the truck may also have been flat-towing a small pickup as well.

Another photo shows a large wrecker hauling not one, but two trucks in series. The second has a further truck on its bed along with a skid steer loader. The whole rig has a certain Rube Goldberg air about it, and we don't even want to think about what would happen if the whole consist had to stop in a hurry. It bears saying—if your truck and trailers are starting to resemble more of a train, you might be in the wrong.

Georgia Department of Public Safety

The final example cited by the department was a box truck with a dodgy Chevrolet S10 dually hanging out of the back, while simultaneously towing a further box truck behind it. It all looks pretty tenuous. However, in fairness, if the chains holding the Chevy in place were to fail, it would simply be held in place by the truck being towed behind.

The drivers in question were heading down to Mexico before they were apprehended by authorities. The department notes that the drivers were ticketed for their hubris, receiving fines for unsecured loads, driving unsafe vehicles, and lacking a Commercial Driver's License (CDL), among others.

There's a simple rule of thumb when it comes to hauling loads on the highway. If your truck is so overburdened that it looks like a cheap joke in a bad sitcom, you're probably pushing it. Consider making several trips or abandoning your fledgling career in logistics entirely.