They Don’t Make ‘Em Like This Nine-Passenger, Two-Door 1972 Dodge D100 Anymore

Back in the 1970s, there weren't a whole lot of nine-passenger vehicles on the market outside of actual buses. That is, unless you went down to Mexico, where Dodge would sell you a D100 with nine seats and only two doors. Now, this oddball ride could be yours.

As covered by Barnfinds, this eccentric vehicle was built in Mexico in 1972 for the local market. According to the original paperwork, it started life as a conventional pickup, before being converted to a nine-seater van configuration by the factory.

The extra seating comes via the two additional benches in the back, with no seatbelts fitted. It's by virtue of its truck base that this ur-SUV only has two doors for getting in and out. The rear barn doors also open, but it's not practical for passenger use.

The resplendent teal rig is powered by the famous Slant Six, with the 3.7-liter lump good for around 145 horsepower when new. The truck notably features a dual-fuel setup to run propane if gasoline isn't your volatile of choice, though the current owner has set it up for running on regular gas. Hank Hill they ain't.

If you're desiring some Dodge obscura in your life, this D100 is now for sale on Craigslist for your buying pleasure. Currently located in New Hampshire, it's complete with an "open clear Texas title" and plenty of documentation regarding its former history in Mexico. You'll have to stump up $16,500 or bring your best bargaining skills to knock the figure down some.

It bears noting that it's not in perfect condition, however. Several panels are hanging less than straight, for starters. The paint across the whole body could use some work, and the wooden bed floor needs replacement at the very least.

But if you're looking for a factory-built Dodge that nobody else has, this could be an ideal restoration project. You're unlikely to run into another one at your local "Cars and Coffee," but head south of the border and you might see one at "Autos y Cafe." There, you can compare notes on the fuel economy benefits of piping propane into an unkillable Slant Six motor.