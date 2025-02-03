New WA Law Would Let Suspended Speeders Drive With MPH Limiters Installed

Washington State is facing a traffic enforcement crisis that has prompted lawmakers to introduce a bill that would give holders of suspended licenses the opportunity to continue driving on a new “speed-restricted” license that mandates the use of an electronic top-speed governor. So long as this speed limiter is active, the car can otherwise be driven normally—and legally—so long as the driver manages to follow the other rules of the road, the Washington State Standard reports.

“It is the intent of the legislature to keep the public safe when on the road,” the bill’s introduction says. “Nationwide, 29 percent of all crash fatalities occurred in speed-related crashes in 2022. In 2023, more than 30 percent of fatal crashes involved speeding on Washington roads. Speeding continues to be a component of traffic deaths, and law enforcement is increasingly dealing with more speed-related incidents. The legislature finds that all Washington drivers are at risk when speeding is involved, and solutions to change public behavior are needed.”

Despite the stated intent, the bill includes no provisions for preventing or reducing speeding in the first place. Instead, it merely acknowledges the fact that the most egregious violators are continuing to drive despite having their licenses suspended:

“Additionally, according to the American Motor Vehicle Administration, more than 70 percent of people with suspended licenses continue to drive during the suspension period,” it continues. “By leveraging technology to enable individuals to continue driving and prevent speeding, the legislature intends to enhance road safety to promote safer driving habits and keep the public safe.”

The bill would also define “excessive speeding” as traveling at least 20 mph over the posted limit. In some instances, being found guilty of excessive speeding in addition to other violations would automatically require the driver to switch to a speed-restricted license and install the “Intelligent speed assistance device” if they want to continue to operate a motor vehicle. Predictably, it would be illegal (a misdemeanor) to tamper with the device once installed, and all installers would be required to pass a criminal background check.

If this becomes law, Washington will become the second state behind the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer an alternative to speeding offenders facing a license suspension.

