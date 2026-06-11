Fast and Furious Supra, Back to the Future DeLorean, and More Movie Cars Sneak Into One Nostalgic Universe Here

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“Be a Hollywood stuntman” is such a perfect premise for a video game. What a great excuse to weave insanely disparate situations into one narrative; obliterate the line between realistic and whimsical. This new trailer for the upcoming Stuntman Hollywood game sells that spectacularly, but even if you’re not into gaming, the clip is deeply satisfying and fun to watch.

Check it out:

Stuntman: Hollywood – Announce Trailer | PS5 Games

I’m sure my fellow millennial, Gen-X, and older friends will recognize all the movie and TV references in this clip and appreciate it the most. If you’re not quite tracking, the real magic of this video is how smoothly it transitions between the musical beats associated with the shows and movies as the cars do a proverbial baton-pass through scenes.

The real heater is how The Fast And The Furious slips into Miami Vice. The way the classic Miami Vice cymbals clap in right before the iconic white Tesstarossa appears?! Absolute cinema.

If you’re too young to care about Miami Vice, you really just need to watch the intro to get the vibe. And you can skip the Colin Farrell remake completely. Here:

Miami Vice Theme HD

A new Stuntman Hollywood game is, of course, kind of double-layered nostalgia because the original games were fan-favorites in the PS2 era. I always thought it was odd the series hadn’t been rebooted, and I guess I wasn’t the only one. It’s back, baby.

As a millennial gamer myself, I find Saber Interactive‘s involvement in this new upcoming version encouraging. That’s the same outfit responsible for Snowrunner, which is a great showcase of vehicular physics.

There’s no official release date on this new Stuntman Hollywood joint, but it is being promised for XBox, PS5, and PC. And while a lot of that trailer is not actual gameplay, the studios have confirmed official movie tie-ins. “Take on iconic stunts inspired by fan favorite Universal Pictures films and NBCUniversal TV shows like Fast & Furious, Back to the Future, Knight Rider, Miami Vice, and Death Race,” according to the release.

OK, I’m going to hit “publish” now so I can watch this clip again. This is my favorite hype video in a while, and suddenly my second-favorite car game teaser ever (the 2010 Need for Speed Hot Pursuit E3 Reveal Trailer will never be topped).

What’s that? We should watch that again, too? OK, fine:

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit – E3 Reveal Trailer

Got a favorite car game trailer I might not know about? Hit me up at andrew.collins@thedrive.com.