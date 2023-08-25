New Forza Motorsport: Everything You Need to Know

There’s a new Forza Motorsport on the horizon (get it?). It’s been six years since the last Motorsport release, and Turn 10 Studios has taken the time to step back and return to the drawing board with the circuit racing-focused franchise. In the buildup to the next installment's October 10 release date, Turn 10 has drip-fed fands with details about the new cars, tracks, and "totally rebuilt" tire physics model.

With the explosion of sim racing during the pandemic lockdowns still carrying real momentum today, it seems the more arcadey turn that the Motorsport series took after Forza Motorsport 5 is being re-evaluated. All of the messaging surrounding this reboot is that of a focused, unapologetic driving simulator. Turn 10 has proudly displayed its new physics, driver rating system, and content; this is what to expect from the new Forza Motorsport.

A New Physics Model

Physics. It’s one of those fundamental aspects of a driving simulator that can rally players, or kill it upon arrival. You could argue all of the simulators that launched in the years following the last Motorsport were defined by how they handled physics. There’s a reason why Assetto Corsa, a game from 2014, still has a chokehold on the sim racing community, and why Project Cars 2 died within three years of its 2017 release date. Graphics are temporary, but physics are permanent.

With that said, Forza Motorsport’s new model looks promising so far. While Forza has always had decent physics and tire modeling, it tended to fall short for players who used a force feedback wheel rather than a controller. The new Forza ups the ante considerably: where FM7 used a single point of contact running at 60-Hz frequency, Motorsport runs eight points of contact polling at 360 Hz.

Still, more data isn't enough to guarantee a more natural experience behind the wheel. It's what developers do with that data that ultimately makes the difference. Assetto Corsa and Project Cars 2 illustrated how physics engine advancement doesn't necessarily translate to accuracy. Assetto Corsa’s tire model is rudimentary by the standards of today, while Project Cars 2 implemented a more complex system that simulated the structure of an entire tire carcass. That model was so good that iRacing hired some folks who fell out of the developer team for PC2, yet the game they built barely maintains an active player base today.

Xbox Game Studios

On paper, Turn 10's new approach is on par with today’s popular PC simulators, but not pushing boundaries. Where a carcass model like iRacing's and Automobilista 2's is incredibly time, labor, and computing resource-intensive to make right, a simpler point-based model can function almost as well with far less development time. For example, ACC runs a five-point tire model at 400 Hz. The simpler approach also leaves more time for fine-tuning how each car feels to drive rather than spiraling down a physics rabbit hole. Eight points of contact at 360 Hz is more than enough data to build a decent simulation upon and gives Forza Motorsport a fighting chance at being a better drive than the last few. It'll ultimately come down to how Turn 10 can maintain a quality experience on both pad and wheel.

The New Builder's Cup Campaign

Single-player campaigns in games like Forza Motorsport and Gran Turismo are a key point of interest for many players, and it's safe to say that some innovation in the field would come as a breath of fresh air. Turn 10 is angling to achieve that with a new core mode in the upcoming Motorsport called Builder's Cup. While tuning and upgrading your garage has always been a staple of the series, in the Builder's Cup, it's key to participation.

Events in the Builder's Cup are broken up into themed championships, where players participate in practice sessions before each event to gain XP through track learning. That XP offers access to categories of upgrades, purchased with Car Points that are gained through racing. This loop theoretically should encourage players to stick with one car in their garage and develop it. In fact, each round in a particular Builder's Cup championship may necessitate improving a car's Performance Index rating past a certain threshold, so your car will get faster as you progress through a series.

Once you've maxed a vehicle's respective XP gauge (which should take about three hours per Creative Director Chris Esaki) you even get a discount on further mods, just like classic Forza used to offer. Here's hoping that the in-game economy is conducive to experimenting with builds (unlike Gran Turismo 7's) but not so generous (unlike Forza Horizon 5's) that progression and achievement feel totally meaningless.

A Safety Rating System and Competitive Multiplayer

Those who have raced in iRacing, ACC, and Gran Turismo 7 are familiar with safety rating systems, as they're installed into simulators where multiplayer competition features heavily in the experience. The new Forza Motorsport will follow those titles with a scheme of its own.

In short, each driver will be scored based on a variety of factors that include race results, collisions with other players, track limits violations, and relative pace to other players to determine your competitive split. Two ratings will be assigned to players: a safety ranking from F to A, with S reserved for the cleanest drivers, and a Skill Rating ranging from 1000 to 5000.

A new multiplayer system will take advantage of the safety criteria to hopefully enhance the competitive experience. The premier competitive lobbies will be listed under Featured Multiplayer, which contains a Spec class of fixed cars and an Open class that is only restricted by car class. Instead of the random lobbies of before, these will be scheduled races that run at a predetermined time, more similar to GT7's Sport Mode, or the esports-oriented multiplayer lobbies in other simulators.

There will still be more casual lobbies available, as well as private lobbies that will allow you and your friends to mess around with absurdly modified cars, or just enjoy some fun, small-grid league racing.

Xbox Game Studios

New Cars and Tracks

Finally, the other cornerstone of a good driving game: content. Forza Motorsport is adding a good crop of cars and tracks. While some of the more eagle-eyed Forza veterans will notice a lot of recycled cars from Forza Horizon 5 and Forza Motorsport 7, there are indeed some truly new cars in the mix that are being added to the game, along with an equal proportion of cars that are a few years old but have still never been seen before on the Motorsport side of the brand.

Here's the list so far at the time of writing. More are being revealed all the time, and we will update this list accordingly. Cars that are new to Motorsport have been bolded:

2018 Acura #36 NSX GT3

2017 Acura NSX

2017 Alpine A110

1990 Alpine GTA Le Mans

1971 AMC Javelin AMX

1970 AMC Rebel "The Machine"

2018 Apollo Intensa Emozione

2013 Ariel Atom 500 V8

2019 Aston Martin Valhalla Concept Car

2017 Aston Martin #7 Aston Martin Racing V12 Vantage GT3

2016 Aston Martin Vulcan

2015 Aston Martin Vantage GT12

2008 Aston Martin DBS

1989 Aston Martin #18 Aston Martin AMR1

1964 Aston Martin DB5

1958 Aston Martin DBR1

2021 Audi RS e-tron GT

2021 Audi RS6 Avant

2021 Audi RS 7 Sportback

2020 Audi RS 3 Sedan

2018 Audi #1 Audi Sport RS 3 LMS

2018 Audi #44 R8 LMS GT3

2018 Audi TT RS

2016 Audi #17 Rotek Racing TT RS

2016 Audi R8 V10 plus

2015 Audi RS 6 Avant

2014 Audi #2 Audi Team Joest R18 etron quattro

2013 Audi R8 Coupé V10 plus 5.2 FSI quattro

1965 AustinHealey 3000 MkIII

2020 Automobili Pininfarina Battista

2014 BAC Mono

2017 Bentley Continental Supersports

2014 Bentley #17 MSport Bentley Continental GT3

2003 Bentley #7 Team Bentley Speed 8

2020 BMW M8 Competition Coupe

2019 BMW Z4 Roadster

2018 BMW M5

2018 BMW #1 BMW M Motorsport M8 GTE

2017 BMW #24 BMW Team RLL M6 GTLM

2015 BMW i8

2013 BMW M6 Coupe

1999 BMW #15 BMW Motorsport V12 LMR

1991 BMW M3

2019 Brabham BT62

1967 Brabham BT24

2019 Bugatti Divo

2018 Bugatti Chiron

1987 Buick Regal GNX

1970 Buick GSX

2023 Cadillac #01 Cadillac Racing VSeries.R

2023 Cadillac #31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac Racing VSeries.R

2022 Cadillac CT5V Blackwing

2016 Cadillac CTSV Sedan

2013 Caterham Superlight R500

1966 Chaparral #66 Chaparral Cars 2E

2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

2020 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing C8.R

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe

2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE

2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

2015 Chevrolet #10 Konica Minolta Corvette Daytona Prototype

2014 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R

2009 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

1970 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

1970 Chevrolet Camaro Z28

1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Super Sport 454

1969 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport Coupe

1969 Chevrolet Nova Super Sport 396

1967 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 427

1972 Chrysler VH Valiant Charger R/T E49

1969 Datsun 2000 Roadster

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

2016 Dodge Viper ACR

2014 Dodge #93 SRT Motorsports Viper GTSR

2008 Dodge Viper SRT10 ACR

1970 Dodge Coronet Super Bee 1

1970 Dodge Challenger R/T

1969 Dodge Charger R/T

2013 Donkervoort D8 GTO

1967 EagleWeslake T1G

2018 Exomotive Exocet Sport V8 XP5

2019 Ferrari 488 Pista

2017 Ferrari #25 Corse Clienti 488 Challenge

2014 Ferrari California T

2013 Ferrari 458 Speciale

1996 Ferrari F50 GT

1990 Ferrari #1 Scuderia Ferrari 641

1989 Ferrari F40 Competizione

1976 Ferrari #1 Scuderia Ferrari 312 T2

1967 Ferrari #24 Ferrari Spa 330 P4

1964 Ferrari F158 F1

1962 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

2017 Ford GT

2016 Ford #66 Ford Racing GT Le Mans

2015 Ford #02 Chip Ganassi Racing Riley Mk XXVI Daytona Prototype

2014 Ford #17 AMD Tuning Focus ST BTCC

2005 Ford Ford GT

1987 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500

1981 Ford #2 Zakspeed Racing Capri Turbo

1973 Ford XB Falcon GT

1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302

1966 Ford #2 GT40 Mk II Le Mans

1965 Ford Mustang GT Coupe

2018 Formula Drift #64 Nissan 370Z

2017 Holden #22 Walkinshaw Performance VF Commodore

1973 Holden HQ Monaro GTS 350

1968 Holden Monaro GTS 327 1

2020 Honda #73 LA Honda World Racing Civic

1970 Honda S800

1967 Honda RA300

2020 Hyundai #98 Bryan Herta Autosport Veloster N

2014 Infiniti Q50 Eau Rouge

2015 Jaguar FTYPE R Coupe

2015 Jaguar XFRS

2015 Jaguar XKRS GT

1993 Jaguar XJ220

1988 Jaguar #1 Jaguar Racing XJR9

1983 Jaguar #44 Group 44 XJR5

1959 Jaguar Mk II 3.8

2020 Koenigsegg Jesko

2017 Koenigsegg Agera RS

2013 KTM XBow R

2020 Lamborghini Huracán STO

2020 Lamborghini Huracán EVO

2019 Lamborghini Sián FKP 37

2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante

2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4

2013 Lamborghini Veneno

2011 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera

1999 Lamborghini Diablo GTR

1997 Lamborghini Diablo SV

1988 Lamborghini Countach LP5000 QV

2021 Lexus LC 500

2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition

2015 Lexus RC F

2014 Lexus IS 350 F Sport

2013 Lexus GS350 F Sport

2010 Lexus LFA

1969 Lola #10 Simoniz Special T163

2023 Lotus Emira

2020 Lotus Evija

2016 Lotus 3-Eleven

2011 Lotus Evora S

1976 Lotus #5 Team Lotus 77

1967 Lotus Type 49

2020 Lynk & Co #62 Cyan Racing 03

2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4

2015 Mazda Formula Mazda

2014 Mazda #70 SpeedSource Lola B12/80

1992 Mazda 323 GTR

1991 Mazda #55 Mazda 787B

1991 Mazda #62 Mazda Motorsport RX7

1990 Mazda MX5 Miata

1972 Mazda Cosmo 110S Series II

2021 McLaren 765LT

2018 McLaren 600LT Coupe

2018 McLaren 720S Coupe

2018 McLaren Senna

2015 McLaren P1 GTR

2013 McLaren P1

1997 McLaren F1 GT

1988 McLaren #12 Honda McLaren MP4/4

1976 McLaren #11 Team McLaren M23

1969 McLaren #4 McLaren Cars M8B

1966 McLaren #4 Bruce McLaren Motor Racing M1B

1966 McLaren M2B

2021 MercedesAMG GT Black Series

2021 MercedesAMG Mercedes-AMG ONE

2018 MercedesAMG E 63 S

2018 MercedesAMG GT 4-Door Coupe

2017 MercedesAMG GT R

2017 MercedesBenz #33 Mac Tools Ciceley Motorsport AClass 1

2012 MercedesBenz SLK 55 AMG

2011 MercedesBenz SLS AMG

2009 MercedesBenz SL 65 AMG Black Series

1990 MercedesBenz 190E 2.516 Evolution II

1989 MercedesBenz #63 SauberMercedes C 9

1954 MercedesBenz 300 SL Coupe

1970 Mercury Cougar Eliminator

1986 Merkur #11 MAC Tools XR4Ti

1958 MG MGA TwinCam

2021 MINI John Cooper Works GP

2016 NIO EP9

2023 Nissan Z

2020 Nissan GTR NISMO (R35)

2019 Nissan 370Z Nismo

2017 Nissan GTR (R35)

2015 Nissan #23 GTR LM NISMO

1991 Nissan #23 Nissan R91CP

1988 Nissan #33 Bob Sharp Racing 300ZX

1985 Nissan #83 GTP ZXTurbo

1984 Nissan #11 Tomica Skyline Turbo Super Silhouette

1984 Nissan #20 Bluebird Super Silhouette

1969 Nissan #21 Nissan Racing R382

1969 Oldsmobile Hurst/Olds 442

2016 Pagani Huayra BC

1993 Peugeot #3 Peugeot Talbot Sport 905 EVO 1C

1984 Peugeot 205 Turbo 16

1971 Plymouth GTX 426 Hemi 1

1971 Plymouth Cuda 426 Hemi

1973 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am SD455

1969 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

1969 Pontiac GTO Judge

2021 Porsche 911 GT3

2021 Porsche Mission R

2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S

2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS

2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo

2017 Porsche #2 Porsche Team 919 Hybrid

2017 Porsche #92 Porsche GT Team 911 RSR

2015 Porsche #91 Porsche Team Manthey 991 RSR

2014 Porsche 918 Spyder

2012 Porsche 911 GT2 RS

1997 Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion

1987 Porsche #17 Porsche AG 962C

1970 Porsche #3 917 LH

1957 Porsche 356A Speedster

1955 Porsche 550A Spyder

2015 Radical RXC Turbo

2019 RAESR Tachyon Speed

2021 Rimac Nevera

2019 Rimac Concept Two

2004 Saleen S7

2020 Toyota GR Supra

2014 Toyota #8 Toyota Racing TS040 HYBRID

1969 Toyota 2000GT

1999 Toyota #3 Toyota Motorsports GTONE TS020

1992 Toyota #99 All American Racers Toyota Eagle Mk III

2018 TVR Griffith

2015 Ultima Evolution Coupe 1020

2017 VUHL 05RR

2019 Zenvo TSR-S

As far as tracks, the list is decently sized but still growing. There are a couple new highlights like the addition of Kyalami Circuit—a former Formula 1 Grand Prix circuit in South Africa—and the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Mugello, a beloved mainstay of the series, will also return. There are also several new original courses, in the form of the Eaglerock Speedway oval track, Hakone Circuit, and the Watkins Glen-esque Grand Oak Speedway. Maple Valley, mercifully, hasn't gone anywhere. The Nürburgring Grand Prix circuit will feature at launch, but the Nordschleife will not be added until Spring 2024. If it's any consolation, Motorsport General Manager Dan Greenawalt reaffirmed to us that it will be the most accurate Nordschleife ever in a Forza product. Also, it won't cost money to download.

All of the circuits have had their track limits redrawn and tire barriers removed, thanks to the new safety rating system. Based on videos, it seems that most legacy tracks have gotten a comprehensive artwork facelift as well, benefitting from some extra detail work on curbing to take advantage of the new tire model.

The Outlook

On paper, Forza Motorsport is looking to have all the components necessary to mark a true return to form for the franchise. But there are no guarantees yet, especially for fans who have been repeatedly disappointed by recycled, old content that goes back to Forza Motorsport 4, a lack of clear direction for the last several installments, and some generally puzzling creative decisions, like FM7's infamous homologation system.

This game is being held up as a reset for the franchise; a reset that it truly needs to land back on sim racers' radars. While the content seems good, we’ll just have to wait and see how the new Forza Motorsport plays when we get hands-on time soon.