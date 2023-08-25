New Forza Motorsport: Everything You Need to Know
Six years in the making, the rebooted Forza Motorsport aims to set the sim racing franchise on the right track.
There’s a new Forza Motorsport on the horizon (get it?). It’s been six years since the last Motorsport release, and Turn 10 Studios has taken the time to step back and return to the drawing board with the circuit racing-focused franchise. In the buildup to the next installment's October 10 release date, Turn 10 has drip-fed fands with details about the new cars, tracks, and "totally rebuilt" tire physics model.
With the explosion of sim racing during the pandemic lockdowns still carrying real momentum today, it seems the more arcadey turn that the Motorsport series took after Forza Motorsport 5 is being re-evaluated. All of the messaging surrounding this reboot is that of a focused, unapologetic driving simulator. Turn 10 has proudly displayed its new physics, driver rating system, and content; this is what to expect from the new Forza Motorsport.
A New Physics Model
Physics. It’s one of those fundamental aspects of a driving simulator that can rally players, or kill it upon arrival. You could argue all of the simulators that launched in the years following the last Motorsport were defined by how they handled physics. There’s a reason why Assetto Corsa, a game from 2014, still has a chokehold on the sim racing community, and why Project Cars 2 died within three years of its 2017 release date. Graphics are temporary, but physics are permanent.
With that said, Forza Motorsport’s new model looks promising so far. While Forza has always had decent physics and tire modeling, it tended to fall short for players who used a force feedback wheel rather than a controller. The new Forza ups the ante considerably: where FM7 used a single point of contact running at 60-Hz frequency, Motorsport runs eight points of contact polling at 360 Hz.
Still, more data isn't enough to guarantee a more natural experience behind the wheel. It's what developers do with that data that ultimately makes the difference. Assetto Corsa and Project Cars 2 illustrated how physics engine advancement doesn't necessarily translate to accuracy. Assetto Corsa’s tire model is rudimentary by the standards of today, while Project Cars 2 implemented a more complex system that simulated the structure of an entire tire carcass. That model was so good that iRacing hired some folks who fell out of the developer team for PC2, yet the game they built barely maintains an active player base today.
On paper, Turn 10's new approach is on par with today’s popular PC simulators, but not pushing boundaries. Where a carcass model like iRacing's and Automobilista 2's is incredibly time, labor, and computing resource-intensive to make right, a simpler point-based model can function almost as well with far less development time. For example, ACC runs a five-point tire model at 400 Hz. The simpler approach also leaves more time for fine-tuning how each car feels to drive rather than spiraling down a physics rabbit hole. Eight points of contact at 360 Hz is more than enough data to build a decent simulation upon and gives Forza Motorsport a fighting chance at being a better drive than the last few. It'll ultimately come down to how Turn 10 can maintain a quality experience on both pad and wheel.
The New Builder's Cup Campaign
Single-player campaigns in games like Forza Motorsport and Gran Turismo are a key point of interest for many players, and it's safe to say that some innovation in the field would come as a breath of fresh air. Turn 10 is angling to achieve that with a new core mode in the upcoming Motorsport called Builder's Cup. While tuning and upgrading your garage has always been a staple of the series, in the Builder's Cup, it's key to participation.
Events in the Builder's Cup are broken up into themed championships, where players participate in practice sessions before each event to gain XP through track learning. That XP offers access to categories of upgrades, purchased with Car Points that are gained through racing. This loop theoretically should encourage players to stick with one car in their garage and develop it. In fact, each round in a particular Builder's Cup championship may necessitate improving a car's Performance Index rating past a certain threshold, so your car will get faster as you progress through a series.
Once you've maxed a vehicle's respective XP gauge (which should take about three hours per Creative Director Chris Esaki) you even get a discount on further mods, just like classic Forza used to offer. Here's hoping that the in-game economy is conducive to experimenting with builds (unlike Gran Turismo 7's) but not so generous (unlike Forza Horizon 5's) that progression and achievement feel totally meaningless.
A Safety Rating System and Competitive Multiplayer
Those who have raced in iRacing, ACC, and Gran Turismo 7 are familiar with safety rating systems, as they're installed into simulators where multiplayer competition features heavily in the experience. The new Forza Motorsport will follow those titles with a scheme of its own.
In short, each driver will be scored based on a variety of factors that include race results, collisions with other players, track limits violations, and relative pace to other players to determine your competitive split. Two ratings will be assigned to players: a safety ranking from F to A, with S reserved for the cleanest drivers, and a Skill Rating ranging from 1000 to 5000.
A new multiplayer system will take advantage of the safety criteria to hopefully enhance the competitive experience. The premier competitive lobbies will be listed under Featured Multiplayer, which contains a Spec class of fixed cars and an Open class that is only restricted by car class. Instead of the random lobbies of before, these will be scheduled races that run at a predetermined time, more similar to GT7's Sport Mode, or the esports-oriented multiplayer lobbies in other simulators.
There will still be more casual lobbies available, as well as private lobbies that will allow you and your friends to mess around with absurdly modified cars, or just enjoy some fun, small-grid league racing.
New Cars and Tracks
Finally, the other cornerstone of a good driving game: content. Forza Motorsport is adding a good crop of cars and tracks. While some of the more eagle-eyed Forza veterans will notice a lot of recycled cars from Forza Horizon 5 and Forza Motorsport 7, there are indeed some truly new cars in the mix that are being added to the game, along with an equal proportion of cars that are a few years old but have still never been seen before on the Motorsport side of the brand.
Here's the list so far at the time of writing. More are being revealed all the time, and we will update this list accordingly. Cars that are new to Motorsport have been bolded:
- 2018 Acura #36 NSX GT3
- 2017 Acura NSX
- 2017 Alpine A110
- 1990 Alpine GTA Le Mans
- 1971 AMC Javelin AMX
- 1970 AMC Rebel "The Machine"
- 2018 Apollo Intensa Emozione
- 2013 Ariel Atom 500 V8
- 2019 Aston Martin Valhalla Concept Car
- 2017 Aston Martin #7 Aston Martin Racing V12 Vantage GT3
- 2016 Aston Martin Vulcan
- 2015 Aston Martin Vantage GT12
- 2008 Aston Martin DBS
- 1989 Aston Martin #18 Aston Martin AMR1
- 1964 Aston Martin DB5
- 1958 Aston Martin DBR1
- 2021 Audi RS e-tron GT
- 2021 Audi RS6 Avant
- 2021 Audi RS 7 Sportback
- 2020 Audi RS 3 Sedan
- 2018 Audi #1 Audi Sport RS 3 LMS
- 2018 Audi #44 R8 LMS GT3
- 2018 Audi TT RS
- 2016 Audi #17 Rotek Racing TT RS
- 2016 Audi R8 V10 plus
- 2015 Audi RS 6 Avant
- 2014 Audi #2 Audi Team Joest R18 etron quattro
- 2013 Audi R8 Coupé V10 plus 5.2 FSI quattro
- 1965 AustinHealey 3000 MkIII
- 2020 Automobili Pininfarina Battista
- 2014 BAC Mono
- 2017 Bentley Continental Supersports
- 2014 Bentley #17 MSport Bentley Continental GT3
- 2003 Bentley #7 Team Bentley Speed 8
- 2020 BMW M8 Competition Coupe
- 2019 BMW Z4 Roadster
- 2018 BMW M5
- 2018 BMW #1 BMW M Motorsport M8 GTE
- 2017 BMW #24 BMW Team RLL M6 GTLM
- 2015 BMW i8
- 2013 BMW M6 Coupe
- 1999 BMW #15 BMW Motorsport V12 LMR
- 1991 BMW M3
- 2019 Brabham BT62
- 1967 Brabham BT24
- 2019 Bugatti Divo
- 2018 Bugatti Chiron
- 1987 Buick Regal GNX
- 1970 Buick GSX
- 2023 Cadillac #01 Cadillac Racing VSeries.R
- 2023 Cadillac #31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac Racing VSeries.R
- 2022 Cadillac CT5V Blackwing
- 2016 Cadillac CTSV Sedan
- 2013 Caterham Superlight R500
- 1966 Chaparral #66 Chaparral Cars 2E
- 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
- 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
- 2020 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing C8.R
- 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe
- 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1
- 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE
- 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
- 2015 Chevrolet #10 Konica Minolta Corvette Daytona Prototype
- 2014 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R
- 2009 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1
- 1970 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1
- 1970 Chevrolet Camaro Z28
- 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Super Sport 454
- 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport Coupe
- 1969 Chevrolet Nova Super Sport 396
- 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 427
- 1972 Chrysler VH Valiant Charger R/T E49
- 1969 Datsun 2000 Roadster
- 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon
- 2016 Dodge Viper ACR
- 2014 Dodge #93 SRT Motorsports Viper GTSR
- 2008 Dodge Viper SRT10 ACR
- 1970 Dodge Coronet Super Bee 1
- 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T
- 1969 Dodge Charger R/T
- 2013 Donkervoort D8 GTO
- 1967 EagleWeslake T1G
- 2018 Exomotive Exocet Sport V8 XP5
- 2019 Ferrari 488 Pista
- 2017 Ferrari #25 Corse Clienti 488 Challenge
- 2014 Ferrari California T
- 2013 Ferrari 458 Speciale
- 1996 Ferrari F50 GT
- 1990 Ferrari #1 Scuderia Ferrari 641
- 1989 Ferrari F40 Competizione
- 1976 Ferrari #1 Scuderia Ferrari 312 T2
- 1967 Ferrari #24 Ferrari Spa 330 P4
- 1964 Ferrari F158 F1
- 1962 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso
- 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500
- 2017 Ford GT
- 2016 Ford #66 Ford Racing GT Le Mans
- 2015 Ford #02 Chip Ganassi Racing Riley Mk XXVI Daytona Prototype
- 2014 Ford #17 AMD Tuning Focus ST BTCC
- 2005 Ford Ford GT
- 1987 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500
- 1981 Ford #2 Zakspeed Racing Capri Turbo
- 1973 Ford XB Falcon GT
- 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302
- 1966 Ford #2 GT40 Mk II Le Mans
- 1965 Ford Mustang GT Coupe
- 2018 Formula Drift #64 Nissan 370Z
- 2017 Holden #22 Walkinshaw Performance VF Commodore
- 1973 Holden HQ Monaro GTS 350
- 1968 Holden Monaro GTS 327 1
- 2020 Honda #73 LA Honda World Racing Civic
- 1970 Honda S800
- 1967 Honda RA300
- 2020 Hyundai #98 Bryan Herta Autosport Veloster N
- 2014 Infiniti Q50 Eau Rouge
- 2015 Jaguar FTYPE R Coupe
- 2015 Jaguar XFRS
- 2015 Jaguar XKRS GT
- 1993 Jaguar XJ220
- 1988 Jaguar #1 Jaguar Racing XJR9
- 1983 Jaguar #44 Group 44 XJR5
- 1959 Jaguar Mk II 3.8
- 2020 Koenigsegg Jesko
- 2017 Koenigsegg Agera RS
- 2013 KTM XBow R
- 2020 Lamborghini Huracán STO
- 2020 Lamborghini Huracán EVO
- 2019 Lamborghini Sián FKP 37
- 2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante
- 2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4
- 2013 Lamborghini Veneno
- 2011 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera
- 1999 Lamborghini Diablo GTR
- 1997 Lamborghini Diablo SV
- 1988 Lamborghini Countach LP5000 QV
- 2021 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition
- 2015 Lexus RC F
- 2014 Lexus IS 350 F Sport
- 2013 Lexus GS350 F Sport
- 2010 Lexus LFA
- 1969 Lola #10 Simoniz Special T163
- 2023 Lotus Emira
- 2020 Lotus Evija
- 2016 Lotus 3-Eleven
- 2011 Lotus Evora S
- 1976 Lotus #5 Team Lotus 77
- 1967 Lotus Type 49
- 2020 Lynk & Co #62 Cyan Racing 03
- 2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4
- 2015 Mazda Formula Mazda
- 2014 Mazda #70 SpeedSource Lola B12/80
- 1992 Mazda 323 GTR
- 1991 Mazda #55 Mazda 787B
- 1991 Mazda #62 Mazda Motorsport RX7
- 1990 Mazda MX5 Miata
- 1972 Mazda Cosmo 110S Series II
- 2021 McLaren 765LT
- 2018 McLaren 600LT Coupe
- 2018 McLaren 720S Coupe
- 2018 McLaren Senna
- 2015 McLaren P1 GTR
- 2013 McLaren P1
- 1997 McLaren F1 GT
- 1988 McLaren #12 Honda McLaren MP4/4
- 1976 McLaren #11 Team McLaren M23
- 1969 McLaren #4 McLaren Cars M8B
- 1966 McLaren #4 Bruce McLaren Motor Racing M1B
- 1966 McLaren M2B
- 2021 MercedesAMG GT Black Series
- 2021 MercedesAMG Mercedes-AMG ONE
- 2018 MercedesAMG E 63 S
- 2018 MercedesAMG GT 4-Door Coupe
- 2017 MercedesAMG GT R
- 2017 MercedesBenz #33 Mac Tools Ciceley Motorsport AClass 1
- 2012 MercedesBenz SLK 55 AMG
- 2011 MercedesBenz SLS AMG
- 2009 MercedesBenz SL 65 AMG Black Series
- 1990 MercedesBenz 190E 2.516 Evolution II
- 1989 MercedesBenz #63 SauberMercedes C 9
- 1954 MercedesBenz 300 SL Coupe
- 1970 Mercury Cougar Eliminator
- 1986 Merkur #11 MAC Tools XR4Ti
- 1958 MG MGA TwinCam
- 2021 MINI John Cooper Works GP
- 2016 NIO EP9
- 2023 Nissan Z
- 2020 Nissan GTR NISMO (R35)
- 2019 Nissan 370Z Nismo
- 2017 Nissan GTR (R35)
- 2015 Nissan #23 GTR LM NISMO
- 1991 Nissan #23 Nissan R91CP
- 1988 Nissan #33 Bob Sharp Racing 300ZX
- 1985 Nissan #83 GTP ZXTurbo
- 1984 Nissan #11 Tomica Skyline Turbo Super Silhouette
- 1984 Nissan #20 Bluebird Super Silhouette
- 1969 Nissan #21 Nissan Racing R382
- 1969 Oldsmobile Hurst/Olds 442
- 2016 Pagani Huayra BC
- 1993 Peugeot #3 Peugeot Talbot Sport 905 EVO 1C
- 1984 Peugeot 205 Turbo 16
- 1971 Plymouth GTX 426 Hemi 1
- 1971 Plymouth Cuda 426 Hemi
- 1973 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am SD455
- 1969 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
- 1969 Pontiac GTO Judge
- 2021 Porsche 911 GT3
- 2021 Porsche Mission R
- 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S
- 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
- 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS
- 2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo
- 2017 Porsche #2 Porsche Team 919 Hybrid
- 2017 Porsche #92 Porsche GT Team 911 RSR
- 2015 Porsche #91 Porsche Team Manthey 991 RSR
- 2014 Porsche 918 Spyder
- 2012 Porsche 911 GT2 RS
- 1997 Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion
- 1987 Porsche #17 Porsche AG 962C
- 1970 Porsche #3 917 LH
- 1957 Porsche 356A Speedster
- 1955 Porsche 550A Spyder
- 2015 Radical RXC Turbo
- 2019 RAESR Tachyon Speed
- 2021 Rimac Nevera
- 2019 Rimac Concept Two
- 2004 Saleen S7
- 2020 Toyota GR Supra
- 2014 Toyota #8 Toyota Racing TS040 HYBRID
- 1969 Toyota 2000GT
- 1999 Toyota #3 Toyota Motorsports GTONE TS020
- 1992 Toyota #99 All American Racers Toyota Eagle Mk III
- 2018 TVR Griffith
- 2015 Ultima Evolution Coupe 1020
- 2017 VUHL 05RR
- 2019 Zenvo TSR-S
As far as tracks, the list is decently sized but still growing. There are a couple new highlights like the addition of Kyalami Circuit—a former Formula 1 Grand Prix circuit in South Africa—and the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Mugello, a beloved mainstay of the series, will also return. There are also several new original courses, in the form of the Eaglerock Speedway oval track, Hakone Circuit, and the Watkins Glen-esque Grand Oak Speedway. Maple Valley, mercifully, hasn't gone anywhere. The Nürburgring Grand Prix circuit will feature at launch, but the Nordschleife will not be added until Spring 2024. If it's any consolation, Motorsport General Manager Dan Greenawalt reaffirmed to us that it will be the most accurate Nordschleife ever in a Forza product. Also, it won't cost money to download.
All of the circuits have had their track limits redrawn and tire barriers removed, thanks to the new safety rating system. Based on videos, it seems that most legacy tracks have gotten a comprehensive artwork facelift as well, benefitting from some extra detail work on curbing to take advantage of the new tire model.
The Outlook
On paper, Forza Motorsport is looking to have all the components necessary to mark a true return to form for the franchise. But there are no guarantees yet, especially for fans who have been repeatedly disappointed by recycled, old content that goes back to Forza Motorsport 4, a lack of clear direction for the last several installments, and some generally puzzling creative decisions, like FM7's infamous homologation system.
This game is being held up as a reset for the franchise; a reset that it truly needs to land back on sim racers' radars. While the content seems good, we’ll just have to wait and see how the new Forza Motorsport plays when we get hands-on time soon.
