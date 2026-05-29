Mitsubishi’s Getting Serious About Trucks in North America Again: TDS

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Welcome to The Downshift, or TDS for short, The Drive’s morning news roundup bringing you the biggest automotive headlines from around the world.

The Downshift recaps news briefly, with links to full stories for those seeking more info. Happy Friday, here’s your bulletin for May 29, 2026.

♦️ Mitsubishi will launch a midsize pickup truck for North America with Nissan’s help and revive its Pajero SUV for international markets, the automaker announced Friday. The truck is likely to be derived from and built alongside the Nissan Frontier—giving Mitsubishi a route to U.S. production, which it currently does not have—and the company is still deciding whether the new Pajero will be offered in the States. [Automotive News]

🛻 GM has unveiled the Hummer X concept, a more off-road-oriented spin on the big EV with removed body panels, making it almost look like the company’s electric take on the Jeep Gladiator. [General Motors]

🚗 Now, for some recall news. Honda and Acura are recalling just shy of 100,000 Accord and TLX sedans for faulty front passenger-seat weight sensors, which could lead to unintentional airbag deployment. [Reuters]

🚗 Stellantis, too, is recalling some cars—419,000 examples of the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L, to be precise, starting with the 2022 model year—for side airbags that may not deploy on time after a collision. [Reuters]

⚡ And, finally, Lucid is recalling just over 2,000 2024 and 2025 model-year Air sedans for an issue with the inverter, which could result in a loss of drive power. Lucid says it will replace the inverter in affected vehicles. [Reuters]

🐍 AC Cars is back with a new Cobra coupe powered by a 5.0-liter Ford V8, as is tradition, making up to 800 horsepower. [Autocar]

🐎 Ferrari, which has been very successful in the World Endurance Championship since it launched its 499P hypercar, says it will only stay in the series if it can continue to build its car completely in house, as opposed to being forced to adopt the LMDh ruleset, which mandates a spec hybrid system and other predetermined supplied components. [Motorsport.com]

🏁 Weekend Races to Watch (all times Eastern):

WRC Rally Japan: All weekend long on Rally.TV

All weekend long on Rally.TV NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Nashville: Friday at 8 p.m. on FS1

Friday at 8 p.m. on FS1 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Nashville: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on CW

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on CW MotoGP Italian Grand Prix: Sunday at 8 a.m. on MotoGP Video Pass

Sunday at 8 a.m. on MotoGP Video Pass IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix: Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on FOX

Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on FOX IMSA Detroit Grand Prix: Sunday at 4 p.m. on NBC

Sunday at 4 p.m. on NBC NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville: Sunday at 7 p.m. on Amazon Prime Video

Got a tip or feedback for TDS? Reach out to tips@thedrive.com