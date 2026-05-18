Mercedes-Benz CEO Wants Company ‘Prepared’ To Help Defend Europe: TDS

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Good morning and welcome to The Downshift, or TDS for short.

We’ve gathered the latest automotive headlines from around the globe and aggregated them for your quick-download convenience! Monday editions also include weekend race results.

🫡 Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius indicated that the company is “prepared” to get into the military-equipment business, and he clearly was not just talking about camo-painted G-Wagens. The whole quote was: “The world has become more unpredictable, and I think it is quite clear that Europe needs to strengthen its defence capabilities,” as Källenius was quoted. “If we can play a positive role in that, we would be prepared to do so.” [Euronews]

🪖 Speaking of which—Jaguar Land Rover and General Motors are actively vying for a contract to build military trucks for the UK. [The Guardian]

⛽ India’s cooking fuel shortage is driving up California’s gas prices [Reuters]

🔧 Max Verstappen’s Red Bull Mercedes AMG GT3 suffered a broken driveshaft, killing his chance of winning the 2026 Nürburgring 24 Hours win. [ESPN]

🛞 Car and Driver columnist Ezra Dyer brought a Lamborghini Revuelto to a high school automotive class to hype up a new generation of car enthusiasts. [Car and Driver]

🏛️ Automotive YouTuber Rob Ferretti (“superspeedersRob”) is running for mayor of Rockleigh, New Jersey. [Ferretti for Mayor]

🏁 Weekend Race Results: